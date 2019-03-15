After months of discussion, the Madisonville Town Council has finalized an ordinance regulating chickens and roosters within the town limits. The ordinance was introduced at the council’s March 13 meeting and will likely be adopted when it meets again on April 10.
After an hour of public discussion, the council introduced a version of an ordinance drafted by town attorney Bruce Danner that places a limit of 20 chickens and one rooster on property of less than one acre.
The ordinance also prohibits “habitual squawking or other noise” that “unreasonably disturbs the peace and quiet of, or causes discomfort or annoyance to any person.”
That provision is an effort to deal with complaints by some residents of roosters crowing at all hours of the day and night. According to the ordinance, complaints of such disturbances will result in a citation issued by the town marshal and a hearing in mayor’s court.
As originally drafted, Danner’s ordinance also prohibited chickens, roosters and other animals from roaming within the town, but that part of the ordinance was removed after a number of residents and several council members said that noise, rather than free-ranging fowl, was the real problem.
Before the council’s April meeting, the ordinance will be made available for public inspection on the town’s website, www.townofmadisonville.org.
In other business, chief of staff Wayne Morlier announced that Municode would deliver its final rewrite of the town’s code of ordinances in April. The rewrite will simplify the wording, make the ordinances conform to Municode standards, and make them available to the public on the Municode website.
The rewrite is being done at an initial cost of about $12,000 and maintenance fees of around $2,000 per year.
A public hearing and the adoption of the rewritten ordinances is expected to take place in August or September, Morlier said.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Jean Pelloat recognized Madisonville Junior High teacher Stephen Cefalu for raising money and recruiting students for the beautification of the town park and playground. Cefalu has raised almost $12,000 for new trees and shrubbery and has organized students to get them planted.