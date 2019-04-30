Two children were injured in a house fire near Waldheim in St. Tammany Parish that broke out in the early morning hours, according to a spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue of the state Fire Marshal's Office.
A 12-year-old boy is being treated for smoke inhalation and burns at University Medical Center, and his 11-year-old sister is being treated there for smoke inhalation. They were spending the night with their grandfather, Rodrigue said.
The grandfather called 911 at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the man and the girl were outside the house, but the boy had to be pulled out by firefighters, she said.
The grandfather is being treated at a local hospital for a medical issue.
Smoke alarms were functioning in the house, located on Pat O'Brien Road, and alerted the family to the fire.