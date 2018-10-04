Covington Mayor Mike Cooper declared the week of Sept. 10-14 as “Christian Brothers’ Week" during a ceremony held at the school on Sept. 10.
This year is special for the St. Paul’s community because it commemorates 100 years of Lasallian teaching at the school. On Sept. 14, 1911, St. Paul’s School was purchased from by the Benedictine monks of St. Joseph Abbey. Beginning with only 48 students, five Benedictine priests and four lay teachers, St. Paul’s grew exponentially over the next seven years.
In 1918, a group of Christian Brothers, who had been exiled from their home country of France and then narrowly escaped with their lives from Mexico, arrived in Covington carrying the dream of St. John Baptist de la Salle. However, they had nowhere to live out their dream of teaching, until the Benedictine Monks, who had been running two different schools in the area for almost 10 years, chose to focus on their seminary school.
The Benedictines leased St. Paul’s to the Christian Brothers for three years, and then sold it outright in 1921 for $60,000, which was an immense amount of money back then. And so, for the past 100 years, the Christian Brothers have been empowering the hands, touching the hearts and feeding the minds of the young men of St. Paul’s School.
The celebration began on Sept. 10 when a large sign was displayed in Founder’s Circle, which recognized the Christian Brothers Centennial.
On Sept. 11, St. Paul’s President Bro. Ray Bulliard communicated the history of St. Paul’s to the student body in his biweekly President’s Assembly. The next day, faculty, staff and students partook in an amazing celebratory parade around the perimeter of campus then through the school arch in order to re-create what the St. Paul’s School founding Brothers did 100 years ago.
On Sept. 13, Abbot Justin Brown of St. Joseph Abbey celebrated Mass at school. At the end of the Mass, Bro. Ray and Abbot Justin symbolically signed the same document of sale that the Christian Brothers and Benedictine Monks signed 100 years ago.
The students had a day off on Sept. 14 to celebrate the Lasallian presence at St. Paul’s.
The remarkable anniversary week was a huge milestone for the Christian Brothers at St. Paul’s, and the celebration will continue throughout the centennial year.
The school community looks forward to another 100 years of spectacular Lasallian education.