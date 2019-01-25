Capping off arguably one of the greatest regular seasons in junior high basketball history in St. Tammany Parish, Boyet Junior High easily defeated Monteleone 61-34 to capture the 2018-2019 St. Tammany Parish Public Schools Large Schools Boys Basketball Championship at Mandeville Junior High.
Finishing 25-1 on the regular season, three different Rebels finished in double-figures. Seventh-graders Kohen Rowbatham (20) and Drew Ward (17) led the way and Eli Van Brunt finished with 10.
“This feels great,” a victorious Boyet coach Ryan Walsh said after the game. “Credit the kids for playing hard throughout a very long season and the thing I loved the most is that they continuously improved. They are so much fun to watch play the game and even more fun to coach. This is a very special team and a very special group. My biggest job was to try and not screw it up.”
Boyet jumped all over the Marlins early, scoring the first 12 points of the game, paced by five from Rowbatham. Dominating the game physically, the Rebels had multiple shot attempts seemingly on every possession, led by 17 rebounds from eighth-grader James Bridges.
“I felt like I lost track at 40 (rebounds),” Walsh joked about his forward’s performance in the win. “When we shot the ball well it went in, and when it didn’t James was gobbling up all the rebounds it seemed like and giving us second chances.”
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Rowbatham gave the Rebels a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Scoring the 10 points of the second quarter, the lead ballooned to 30-9 with 3:11 to go in the half after a bucket from Bridges.
“My sole focus was to do whatever my team needed me to do to get the win,” he said.
Up 31-17 at the half, another quick start put the game out of reach in the third quarter after the Rebels opened the period on a 13-2 run to take a 44-19 lead on its way to the championship.
Having beaten Monteleone earlier in the season in a close contest, Ward said the Rebels poor performance in the first matchup was all the motivation they needed with the championship on the line.
“The last time we played those guys we didn’t play up to our fullest potential,” he said. “I thought we improved that in this game.”
Nathan Abadie led the way for the Marlins with 10 points.