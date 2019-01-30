If your New Year’s resolutions included reading more great books and making new friends, the St. Tammany Parish Library would love for you to join one of the book clubs held across the parish.
- The Lamplight Readers Book Club meets at 11 a.m. on the last Wednesday of the month at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. The group will discuss “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate on Jan. 30. For information about the club, call librarian Lillie Butler at (985) 845-4819.
- The Book Browsers Book Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. The group will discuss “Sourdough” by Robin Sloan on Tuesday. For information about the club, call branch manager Adele Salzer at (985) 863-5518.
- The Madisonville Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally Gill at (985) 845-4819.
- The Mandeville Book Club meets at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
- The Causeway Book Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally McKissack at (985) 626-9779.
- The Page Turners Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
- The Bush Book Beat Book Club meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information about the club, call branch manager Susan Taggart at (985) 886-3588.
- The Under the Covers Book Club meets at 1 p.m. on the second Friday of the month at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information about the club, call branch manager Amy Strain at (985) 796-9728.
- The Bayou Book Markers Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information about the club, call branch manager Rhonda Speiss at (985) 882-7858.
- The Abita Springs Lit Wits Book Club meets at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information about the club, call branch manager Kay Redd at (985) 893-6285.
- The South Slidell Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information about the club, call branch manager Hilari Farlow at (985) 781-0099.
- The Chapter Chat Book Club meets at 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
For information about library events for all ages, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Jan. 30-Feb 6
RÉSUMÉ CLASS: Workforce Development Specialist Amanda Kerlee will teach job seekers how to write an eye-catching résumé and give advice on applying for a job online at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville.
MANGA BOOK CLUB: Teens can share their favorite manga and anime at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call teen librarian Charlene Barrett at (985) 646-6470.
SCAM SAFETY CLASS: Adults can learn how to assess the information they receive and what they can do to stop bad information from spreading at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTRODUCTION TO EMAIL: Adults can learn how to create an email address as well as how to compose and send an email at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
PRACTICE ACT TEST: High school juniors and seniors can take a free full-length practice ACT test at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. To register, visit bit.ly/ACTTest2219. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., and at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
FUNERAL PLANNING: Adults can learn how to plan for and afford a respectable service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Master gardener Tom Cuccia will answer gardening questions at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
PANDEMIC GAME NIGHT: Adults can play “Pandemic,” a cooperative board game in which players have to find the cures for four diseases that have broken out in the world, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.