The Covington High School Class of 1968 will hold its 50th class reunion from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at The Vintage Court in Covington. The organizers have been unable to locate contact information for the following classmates. People with contact information for any of these classmates are asked to email reunionchs68@gmail.com or call Tom Davis at (985) 630-3001.
The missing members of the Class of 1968 are: James Akers, Steve Akerson, Jimmy Burke, Thomas Michael Crain, Jeanette Cryer, Marlene Davies Schilling, Susan Ann Dunaway, Ernie Fussell, Stephen Gagnard, Herbie Galloway, Theresa Diane Graves, Patricia Hunt Miller, Barbara Jenkins Seal, David Charles Jenkins, Mary Madeline Jenkins, Rodney Jenkins, Dorothy Diane King, Raenell King Willie, Debbie LaCroix Crutchfield Williams, Noel Lambert, Beth Martin Elliott, Noel Mullet Dudley, Karel Bill Norman, Edgar Oalmann, Diane O’Keefe Davis, Larry Wayne Parker, Simeon Parker, Becky Patterson, Laurence Phillips, Judy Pierce Nash , Marlene Pierce, Kerry Puig, David Reichard, Gayle Rogers Sharp, Martin David Schug, James Owens Sharp, Selina Aldean Sharp, Glynn Singletary, Mildred Spell Gibson, Mary Jane Spenser, Mary Starling Adkins, James Tate, Barbara Taylor Merrick, Diane Taylor Smith, Charlotte Thomas Cleland, Wanda Gene Vinson and Wayne Walden.
Admission to the reunion will be $50 per person, which includes food, drink and an open bar. Checks can be made out to CHS Class of 1968 Reunion and mailed to 31 Ellen Drive, Covington, LA 70433. After Sept. 1, the admission price will increase to $65.