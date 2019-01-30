Doug Heimstead was recently presented the Geiser Award for his photograph "The Gateway Arch" of the St. Louis landmark by the Slidell Photo Club.
The club's theme for the year was travel.
Also presented were Photographer of the Year Awards in three divisions. Ed Tresch won the Apprentice award, Verna Pratt received the Journeyman award and John Tuohey was presented the Master award.
The group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. For information, visit slidellphotoclub.org.