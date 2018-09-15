1. Lakeshore (3-0, last week No. 1): Not going to lie. Although I picked Lakeshore to defeat Hancock County last week, I wasn’t going to be surprised if the Titans lost. I was pleasantly surprised by the performance of Craig Jones’ squad. Much like the LSU Tigers, who are also off to a 3-0 start, Lakeshore has been led by its special teams. Hancock was arguably the toughest opponent on the schedule in the regular season for the Titans. Is another 10-0 run coming?
2. Archbishop Hannan (3-0, last week No. 3): I loved Scott Wattigny’s quote after the whitewashing of Pope John Paul II last week when he told me the team wasn't 3-0 like this last year. Hannan is damn good and, more importantly, is starting to get healthy at just the right time. I got to see the two-headed monster at quarterback of Brantley Taylor and Dawson Millen, and it is working quite well. I fully expect the Hawks to move to 4-0 with a win over The Church Academy this week.
3. Northshore (2-1, last week No. 4): Remember that whole "most important game of the season" thing I did awhile back? I don’t remember offhand what game I picked for Northshore, but allow me to make an adjustment with the following statement: This week’s game against St. Paul’s is the most important game of the season for the Panthers. Coming off a thrilling overtime victory against Biloxi, we will see whether the Panthers are for real. St. Paul’s comes to what I hope will be a packed Panthers Stadium on Friday night.
4. Pearl River (3-0, last week No. 6): Stand back because there is a Rebel train coming through, and I’m at the front of the bandwagon. Pearl River continues to impress and is off to a 3-0 start. I’ll be in the press box Friday night to see if Joe Harris’ squad can make it 4-0 against Riverdale. Reading stats and talking to coaches has me believing Pearl River is for real. I’m looking forward to seeing if that is true with my own eyes.
5. Slidell (1-2, last week No. 2): I didn’t expect Slidell High to be 1-2 heading into league play. On paper, there is perhaps no team in the parish that is more talented than Larry Favre’s squad. The problem is Slidell High has to come together and have that “it game.” That game where all the lights come on and everything clicks and, at the end of the season, you point to that game as the turning point. Why can’t it be this week on the road in their district opener against Hammond?
6. Covington (1-2, last week No. 5): Too many mistakes for the Lions at home in a game they could have won against Dutchtown, despite being without starting quarterback Sheldon Baham. You just can’t give your opponent the ball five free times and expect to win. Baham’s status is up in the air for the district opener at home against T.J. Finley and the high-powered Ponchatoula Green Wave attack. I expect the Covington defense to keep them in the game. Once again, the question is: Can the offense put up enough points to win?
7. St. Paul’s (0-3, last week No. 7): I honestly have no idea what to think about St. Paul’s. Is it the best 0-3 team in the entire state? Quite possibly. Or it could not be good at all. The Wolves went to Tennessee last week and hung with one of the nation’s best prep programs in Christian Brothers. I believe we will start to get a better understanding of Ken Sears’ squad this week with the opening of league play when the team hits the road to take on Northshore. Can I reserve judgment until then?
8. Pope John Paul II (2-1, last week No. 10): It’s hard not to call a 59-0 defeat a step back, especially when the head coach says they got it handed to them. The biggest key for the Jaguars is their health. With one of the smallest rosters in the entire parish, Pope John Paul II can ill afford to lose any players. I’m quite interested to see how the team bounces back this week against St. Thomas Aquinas on the road.
9. Mandeville (0-2, last week No. 9): Nothing really to report on the Skippers because of the off-week, so that is why Mandeville is staying put at ninth. The question is what did Hutch Gonzales’ squad learn in the off-week and how did it get better? Mandeville stays at home this week in its 6-5A opener against rival Fontainebleau. This one has the potential to be the most competitive game in the parish.
10. Fontainebleau (1-2, last week No. 10): The learning process continues for Chris Blocker’s squad. The Bulldogs went on the road and had a double-digit lead in the second half against Denham Springs before giving it up. Fontainebleau is getting closer to figuring it out. Does the switch go on this week against Mandeville?
11. Salmen (0-3, last week No. 11): At this point, the Salmen High Spartans just need to know what it feels like to score points. Baby steps for Eric Chuter’s squad. If the Spartans are to start turning around their season, they must improve on the 6 points they have posted through the first three games of the season. Taking on a Bogalusa squad that has given up 78 points over its last two games may be the cure for Salmen’s ills.
12. Northlake Christian (0-3, last week No. 12): Northlake Christian was in it last week, only lost by a single score to Resurrection Catholic out of Mississippi. While the wins haven’t started coming yet, you can start to see progress on both sides of the ball for the Wolverines. Here’s hoping the breakthrough comes this week on the road against Springfield.