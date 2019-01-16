COMMUNITY EVENTS
STARRY, STARRY NIGHT: Friday, 7 p.m. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce awards banquet. $55. (985) 643-5678.
ROBERT BURNS NIGHT: Friday, 7 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Honoring the Scottish poet on his birthday. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
TREE GIVEAWAY Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Covington Farmer’s Market. Keep Covington Beautiful celebrates Arbor Day with a free seedling distribution. (985) 867-3652 or keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Jan. 26. 8-11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland St., $6., slidelllions.com.
KING CAKE AUCTION: Jan.26, 11 a.m. The Lakehouse, 2025 Lakeshore Drive, Mandeville. Fundraiser for Diva Pet Sitters with live music and plenty of king cakes. $25 adults, $10 children. (985) 892-7307 or nshumane.org.
CARDS 4 KIDS: Jan. 26, 7 p.m. Tchefuncta County Club, 2 Pinecrest Drive, Covington. Casino night fundraiser for underprivileged and disabled children sponsored by Grant’s Gift Foundation. northshorefoundation.org.
SLIDELL GUN & KNIFE SHOW: Feb. 9-10. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. $9 adults, $1 children. northshoreharborcenter.com.
GURNEY GAMES: Feb. 9. 11 a.m. Covington Trailhead, 1202 S. Tyler St. Racing and parading in downtown Covington to benefit the St. Tammany Hospital Foundation. (985) 898-4141 or sthfoundation.org./gurneygames.
CARNIVAL TIME
KREWE OF BILGE: Feb. 16, 11 a.m. Slidell. kreweofbilge.com.
KREWE OF POSEIDON: Feb. 16, 1 p.m., poseideonofslidell.com.
KREWE OF SLIDELLIANS: Feb. 17, 1 p.m., Slidell. slidellwomensciviclub.com.
MYSTIC KREWE OF PERSEUS, Feb. 17 (follows Slidellians). Slidell. kreweofperseus.com.
KREWE OF PEARL RIVER LIONS: Feb. 17, 1 p.m., Pearl River,
MUSIC
THE DARRYLS: Wednesday, 7 p.m. Bush Community Center, 30100 Crawford Cemetery Road. Gospel and country concert benefiting the Bush Food Pantry. Free, but donations accepted. (985) 774-6852.
SACRED CLASSICS: Thursday, 7 p.m. St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. Celebrating the church’s 175th anniversary. Free.
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon-2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
BOTT0MS UP: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
JAZZ IN JANUARY: Jan. 25-27, 7 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The church’s annual celebration of jazz music, featuring a Cubana night with Aldo Lopez-Gavilan and Yissy Garcia and two Masses paying homage to Elvis on Jan. 27. $40 online, $50 a door. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
ELLISA SUN: Jan. 31, 7 p.m. Lobby Lounge at Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The San Francisco-based pop singer brings her show to the Lobby Lounge. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650.
THE NEW YORK TENORS: Feb. 7, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The trio opens the OnStage in Covington season. (985) 892-1872 or covla.com.
ELVIS TRIBUTE SHOW: Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. Joseph Alfonso stars. $42-$32. covla.com.
VISIONS OF VIENNA & SALZBURG: Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Featuring the works of Mazzoli, Mozart and Strauss. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
SOUTHEASTERN CONCERT CHOIR & WOMEN’S BELLA VOCE: Feb. 17, 5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Third Sunday Concert Series continues. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
THEATER
"SO GLAD WE HAD THIS TIME TOGETHER": Saturday, 8 p.m. Cafe Lake Dinner Theater, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Held-over tribute to the Carol Burnett Show. $45 dinner/show; $25 dessert/show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
"THE PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE": Friday, Jan. 27. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Six teens compete in the spelling bee of a lifetime in this Tony and Drama Desk award winner. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
"THE COLOR PURPLE": Friday-Feb. 9, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The stage musical of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"INHERIT THE WIND": Saturday-Jan. 27. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St. Mandeville. The classic courtroom drama about the Scopes Trial. $21 adults, $19 senior/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090.
"NEXT TO NORMAL": Thursday-Feb. 3. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. The 2010 Pulitzer-winning musical about mental illness and the testing of family relationships. Thursday’s opening night is a benefit for NAMI. $25. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
"LA FAMIGLIA": Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Annadele’s Plantation., 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Dinner theater presentation of the Baritone family’s surprise for Tony. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
"PINKALICIOUS": Feb. 1-10, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Presentation of the Young Artists Theater. $10. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
"SNOW WHITE": Feb. 14-23, 7 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Dwarves, a princess and a damsel in distress. $25-$15. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
AUDITIONS
"LAURA": Monday and Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Production dates are March 15-31. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
FILM
DOWNTOWN COVINGTON FILM FESTIVAL: Feb. 8-9. Southern Hotel, 428. E. Boston St. Features, documentaries and student films are spotlighted. $10. freeway.com/dtcfilmfestival.
DANCES
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: Feb. 9, 8 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Nouveaux Cajun Band performs. $8 members, $10 nonmembers. (985) 892-0711 or northshorecajundancers.org.
OZONE SQUARES OPEN HOUSE: Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. Pelican Park, US 190, Mandeville. Try out square dancing in a free night of fun, food and friends. (985) 630-6240 or ozonesquares.com.
ART
SEQUENTIAL REALITIES: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 26. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of James Burke. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.com.
MARSHA ERCEGOVIC: Daily through Feb. 22. Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. An exhibit featuring the works of the New Orleans-based artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22, Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SLIDELL LITTLE THEATRE POSTERS: Applications are being taken to create posters for the 2019-20 season. Submission deadline is Feb. 1. slidelllittletheatre1963@gmail.com or vpmarketing@slidelllittletheatre.org.
KID STUFF
STORY TIME AT BARNES & NOBLE: Saturdays, 11 a.m. 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday - "The Duchess & Guy"; Jan. 26 – "Pig the Pug." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
LPO YOUNG PEOPLE’S CONCERT: Jan. 30, 10 a.m. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd St. The Louisiana Philharmonic program aimed at elementary-school students. (985) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Friday, 6 p.m. — Line dancing; Saturday, 9 a.m. — Walk in the Woods: Medicinal Plants; Sunday, 9 a.m. — Bicycling the Back Trails; Jan. 23, 6 .p.m. — Moonlight Hike and Marshmallow Melt; Jan. 26 — Arbor Day; Jan. 30, 1 p.m., Nature Walk and Titivation. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
BAYOU GARDENS OPEN HOUSE: Feb. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Talks, workshops, tours of center and grounds. Free. (985) 882-2000 or fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh