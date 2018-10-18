St. Tammany Parish has seen a surge of short-term rental properties over the past couple of years, and local government officials have been grappling with how to regulate an industry that's generating complaints from residents who say they bring noise and traffic to otherwise quiet neighborhoods.
St. Tammany has more than 200 listings on Airbnb alone, and Councilwoman Michele Blanchard said she's gone from getting one or two calls a month from unhappy constituents to as many as four per week.
So far, neither the parish nor any municipalities have enacted laws to regulate short-term rentals. Blanchard said that's in part because the parish has moved cautiously, watching what other jurisdictions such as Jefferson and Orleans parishes have done.
But now the St. Tammany Parish Council has a draft ordinance, and it's seeking public input on a measure that would keep short-term rentals out of residential areas. And the Covington City Council is also reviving its efforts with an ordinance that would limit short-term rentals to the city's historic district and put tight reins on the number of rooms and guests a short-term rental can have.
The Parish Council will hold a public meeting on the draft ordinance at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
Under the proposed ordinance, short-term rentals would be allowed only in commercially zoned areas, with the exception of the parish's traditional neighborhood development, a mixed-use zoning that includes single-family homes.
"We are going in with the position that nobody is grandfathered," Councilman Steve Stefancik said. "If you are zoned residential, you can't do it."
The proposed ordinance also sets a $1,000 annual licensing fee that will be used for enforcement, Stefancik said, adding that the parish is down from five to two code enforcement officers because of budget cuts.
"We’ve been worried about enforceability," Blanchard said. "I'd hate to put something out there that we don’t have the manpower to enforce."
Short-term rental property also would be subject to the parish's hotel tax under the proposed law. While parish officials haven't studied the question, Stefancik said the proliferation of short-term rentals has probably reduced the revenue stream from the hotel tax.
If the ordinance is adopted, property owners will have six months to get a permit; if they don't meet that deadline, Stefancik said, they'll be shut down.
The ordinance won't appear on the Parish Council agenda until December, Stefancik said. It will then go before the Zoning Commission because it's a change to the zoning code, before returning to the Parish Council for a vote. That probably won't happen until May or June, he said.
Stefancik said a number of municipalities are watching to see what the parish will do and likely will follow its example. The goal is to draft a measure that will hold up in court and that can be effectively enforced, allowing short-term rentals where they are appropriate.
Blanchard says that doesn't mean being anti-development, but it does mean keeping short-term rentals out of areas where people have bought homes to raise their families and have a reasonable expectation that a commercial concern won't set up next door.