Auto pilot May 23, 2019 - 8:34 pm

Rosie and Al Dowding check out some classic cars at the Madisonville show. FARMER PHOTOS BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

David Holland checks under the hood of a classic car. FARMER PHOTOS BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

The hood ornament of a 1955 Pontiac. FARMER PHOTOS BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

A 1928 Ford Vic rat rod FARMER PHOTOS BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

Attendees got to check out what was under the hoods at the car show. FARMER PHOTOS BY GRANT THERKILDSEN

The Cruisin' on the River car, truck and motorcycle show, one of the biggest shows in the South, brought vintage vehicles to the waterfront in Madisonville on May 18.