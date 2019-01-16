MUSIC PROGRAM: St. Peter Catholic Church is hosting "An Evening of Sacred Classics" in honor of the church's 175th anniversary at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at 128 E. 19th Ave., Covington. The program features soprano Anne Simpson and organist Brother Ken Boesch in a free concert of familiar sacred music.
MOTHER-DAUGHTER PROGRAM: "Growing Up in God's Image," a program on human sexuality for mothers and their daughters, ages 10-12, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. Cost is $25 for each duo. For information or to register, visit stpeterparish.com or call (985) 893-2446.
RACIAL HARMONY: A four-part discussion will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, and continue on Mondays through Feb. 11, on "Made in the Image and Likeness of God," a pastoral letter by Archbishop Alfred Hughes, at the Family Life Center, St. Luke Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. The free program is facilitated by the archdiocese's Office of Racial Harmony. Registration is requested. For information, call (985) 641-6429 or visit saintlukeslidell.org/racialharmony.
BOOK STUDY: St. Peter Catholic Church, 318 Jefferson Ave., Covington, will host a study for mothers and expectant mothers at 9:15 a.m. on select Fridays, beginning Jan. 25, based on "Good Enough is Good Enough: Confessions of an Imperfect Catholic Mom," by Colleen Duggan. Registration is $30 and includes the book. Scholarships are available. For information, contact Beth Montelepre, (504) 220-4626, or the church at (985) 892-2422.
HEALING PRESENTATION: "Learn to Pray and Heal, A Spiritual Adventure" will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville, sponsored by the First Churches of Christ, Scientist, Covington and New Orleans. Nate Frederick, a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship, will give the 45-minute presentation. Child care is available. For information, call (985) 237-3306.