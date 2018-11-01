How often do grandparents have the opportunity to experience the daily lives of their grandchildren?
On Oct. 12, the grandparents of more than half of the St. Paul’s student body did just that, spending a good part of the day with their grandsons on campus.
St. Paul's Grandparents Day was sponsored by the St. Paul’s Mothers Club. Events began with a ceremony in the Briggs Assembly Center that included a unique prayer service, a speech from the St. Paul's School President Brother Ray Bulliard and a special performance by the liturgical band.
There was a call to worship from campus minister Jeff Ramon, Class of 2008, followed by the students in attendance proudly singing “Rise Up, O Men of God” to show their grandparents their commitment to serving God’s people.
Next, the entire congregation joined in the opening prayer, a call on God and St. Joachim and St. Anne, who were the grandparents of Jesus, to guide grandparents in their example. Following this was a reading from 1 Corinthians 13:1-7, 11-13 about love, read by senior Jacob Eilers.
The scripture reading was followed by a responsorial psalm led by the liturgical band. Senior Christopher Wallace gave a memorable reflection describing how impactful his grandparents have been in his life. This lead to the Prayers of Intercession, which were read by brothers Daniel and Thomas Bitterwolf, who are a freshman and sophomore, respectively.
A closing prayer was offered, and the closing song was "This Little Light of Mine."
After the prayer service, Brother Ray gave a speech based off the St. Paul’s mission statement, which calls the school to offer strong academic, athletic and extracurricular activities in a safe and disciplined environment and to live by the Gospel values of Jesus. Brother Ray asked the students to explain to their grandparents how each of these points in the mission statement is lived out at St. Paul’s.
After the ceremony concluded, students led their grandparents to their classrooms, where teachers shared more about the Lasallian education they provide. Some students and grandparents also went out to eat to extend the special day.
St. Paul’s Grandparents Day provided an extraordinary opportunity for students to enrich their relationships with their grandparents by giving them a glimpse into their daily lives.