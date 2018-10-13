1. Lakeshore (7-0, last week No. 1): Ho-hum, another blowout victory for the Titans and the pursuit to regular season perfection 2.0 continues for Craig Jones’ squad. Huge game for Jacob Bernard as he had four touchdowns and nearly 200 yards of receiving. Senior quarterback Parker Orvin also had one of his best games under center, completing all nine of his passes for 199 yards and five touchdowns.
2. Archbishop Hannan (7-0, last week No. 2): It was this time a year ago that the Hawks were 7-0 and on top of the world, only to see their string of victories come to a screeching halt at the hands of Albany in a 28-23 defeat. Once again, Hannan is 7-0 and facing Albany. Will history repeat itself? Or will Scott Wattigny’s unit prove that they are truly for real and remain unbeaten? One big difference this week against Albany is that they have to come to Hannan this week. Home crowd advantage can be a wonderful thing.
3. Slidell (5-2, last week No. 3): For about three quarters last week, I thought Slidell High was in “looking past Mandeville” mode with the showdown with St. Paul’s on the horizon. But the Tigers woke up and took care of business, putting 41 points on the board. Now we get to find out if they're for real. It’s the game of the year in St. Tammany Parish as they welcome St. Paul’s to Slidell in the de facto District 6-5A championship game. Want to know how long it's been since Slidell has beaten the Wolves? The Louisiana High School Athletic Association website doesn’t go back that far.
4. St. Paul’s (4-3, last week No. 4): 72 points. Let that sink in. St. Paul’s put 72 points on the board in a blowout win a week ago against Ponchatoula. To put that into perspective, Stephen Dale’s Division I state runner-up St. Paul’s boys basketball team only hit 72 points or above 11 times last year in a 34-game regular season. If I can get a trip to the casino in before the game Friday, I would bet the house on another blowout win in the game against Slidell. Defense will be hard to come by. Bring it on. Can’t wait to be there.
5. Pearl River (5-1, last week No. 5): Holding pattern for Pearl River, as they had the week off. All eyes are now on the District 8-4A game this week against Salmen. It’s been six years since Pearl River won a league game, a 2012 victory against Lakeshore. Is this week “the week”? Let’s all remember that one local sportswriter this summer made a bold prediction that Pearl River would win a district game in 2018. Will he be proven right?
6. Covington (3-4, last week No. 8): Nice win for Greg Salter’s squad last week on the road. It was Sheldon Baham’s best game as the signal-caller for the Lions, as he rushed for 124 yards and a score, while throwing for 132 yards and a pair of scores. Edgerrin Cooper also had big game defensively, racking up 14 tackles and picking off a pass. Another very winnable game this week for Covington, as they play host to a struggling Northshore team.
7. Fontainebleau (4-3, last week No. 6): The three-game winning streak is over for the Bulldogs after the loss to Covington. The perfect cure for the Bulldogs’ ills is to take on a Ponchatoula defense that can’t stop anyone. The Green Wave is giving up 47.8 points per contest, including a whopping 72 last week against St. Paul’s. The Bulldogs have the opportunity to put up some video game numbers this Friday.
8. Mandeville (2-4, last week No. 7): The Skippers had multiple leads on the road against Slidell, breaking out to a 14-0 advantage to start and holding a double-digit lead in the third quarter. That’s something to build on. Hutch Gonzales’ eyes are on the bigger picture in Skipperland. While he wants to win every game, his eyes are on building a successful program that can be dominant for years to come. Mandeville is on the rise. The development I’m seeing is building a foundation for the long haul.
9. Northshore (2-5, last week No. 9): It was a rough night for the Panthers in their second-to-last home game. The offense had its fair share of chances to put points on the board, but it was too little, too late in a loss to Hammond. Things don’t get much easier for Mike Bourg’s squad as they hit the road to take on Covington.
10. Salmen (1-6, last week No. 10): Another tough Friday night for the Spartans in a 28-7 loss to Archbishop Shaw at home. Salmen opens up play in District 8-4A against a very hungry and very well-rested Pearl River squad. The Spartans are going to have to play well if they are to avoid dropping to 0-1 in league play.
11. Pope John Paul II (2-5, last week No. 11): Bad loss to Amite that simply had too much talent. Nobody expected the Jaguars to be in that game last week. That’s not the case this week. It’s actually a very winnable game at home against Independence. Pope John Paul II will have to play well, but the talent level is close. They can win this Friday.
12. Northlake Christian (1-6, last week No. 12): Back-to-back heartbreaking losses for the Wolverines. This time it was a 6-3 overtime loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. It looks like Northlake Christian just isn’t there yet. The Wolverines head to Pine this week.