The Mandeville High School Skipper Band has had its most successful marching season in school history with its competition show "Fly." On Oct. 6 at the Fete De Musique at Central Lafourche High School in Raceland, the band won six awards, including first place in Class 3A and overall outstanding auxiliary in all classes.
At the Clash at the Coliseum marching competition at Lakeshore High School on Oct. 20, the band came in second overall with the Reserve Grand Champion Award. Mandeville High was the Class AAA champion and swept all the awards in the AAA class.
Southeastern Louisiana University was host of the 2018 Strawberry Classic, where Mandeville High came in third overall and came in first place in Class 3A, again sweeping all the awards in that category.
At the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Nov. 3 in Lafayette, senior Robert Fahey was honored as the most outstanding soloist.
The band director at Mandeville High is Rossi DiBenedetto, and Joshua Stearman is the assistant band director.