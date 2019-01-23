"MARY POPPINS": Christ Episcopal School's Drama Department will stage the Disney classic "Mary Poppins," adapted for the stage by Cameron Mackintosh, at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 8-17 at 80 Christwood Blvd., Covington. The production features students from the senior and junior high schools. Tickets are $10-$15. For tickets and information, visit ce.drama.ticketleap.com.
NOCCA VOCAL MUSIC: Two classical vocal music students at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts have earned the opportunity to audition at The Juilliard School. Treshor Stirgus from New Orleans and Olivia Gray from Covington, who are friends in and out of school, will both audition on the same day in March.