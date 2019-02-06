Keitisha Young, a community activist and Covington native, is seeking the District A seat on the Covington City Council.
Young graduated from Covington High School and attended Howard University in Washington D.C. She serves on the City of Covington's Board of Adjustments and the St. Tammany Parish Fair Association, and she works as a local elections commissioner.
She organized food collections for Covington residents following the March, 2016 floods and also has been active with the West 30s Redemption Co. Young currently is an organizer of the Second annual West 30s Community Block Party that will take place in April.
In addition, she previously worked as a volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity and as the Transportation Community Service Assessor for the Council on Aging St. Tammany (COAST).
Young said in a campaign announcement that she's running for the council to give District A citizens "more of a voice."
“I want to make sure that the residents in my district are getting allocated the same resources as the other districts within the City of Covington," she said in the announcement.
Young has two adult children and a grandson.
Qualifying for Covington's city council and mayoral races took place Jan. 30-Feb. 1. The primary election is scheduled for March 30. Early voting begins March 16.