Covington Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 200 block of W. 29th Ave. at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
There were very few details to report in the case, which was in the preliminary stages of investigation, Det. Edwin Masters of the Covington Police Department said.
Covington PD received a 911 call about the shooting Tuesday afternoon and responded to the scene, where the person was found to have sustained a non-threatening gunshot wound. The person was transported to an area hospital and treated.
Masters could not disclose in which part of the body the person was shot, but he did say the person was found in the street. He said that witnesses still are being identified.
Covington Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (985) 892.8500. Persons also can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, where the calls are anonymous and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.