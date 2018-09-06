Since taking over the Lacombe Crab Festival six years ago, partners Delwin Jones and Christopher Gabel have changed the venue — to Slidell’s Heritage Park; the name — to St. Tammany Crab Festival; and the date — from June to September.
And that’s just the big stuff.
It's all in the two longtime promoters’ quest to make their event the biggest festival on the north shore. The move to September, which started last year, already has made it the first of the fall festival season.
How to quantify the rest of it is up for debate. But Jones and Gabel, friends since their days together at Boyet Junior High, say the fact that the Crab Festival, which was about to go under as a civic enterprise in Lacombe, is still alive and well is a sign they are succeeding.
“Everything is an evolution,” Jones said. “Sometimes it’s trial and error.
“But we engage and talk to people and we do our homework. Some people play golf or fish; Chris and I will sit on the phone for hours coming up with new ideas.”
The biggest change for this year is the return of the carnival rides they replaced last year with a paid, supervised activity area for children. This time there will be both adult and kiddie rides.
“You want to keep the kids entertained,” Gabel said. “We’re going to have a good selection of unlimited rides for $25 (those under 12 get into the festival free).
“We’re going with what we think works best.”
There’s also a BMX stunt show, a custom car and motorbike show, boat rides on Bayou Bonafouca, horse and buggy rides and 15 food vendors.
But the big attraction is the music.
Saturday will feature country (90 Degrees West), Louisiana roots (Leroux) and stadium rock (Contraflow), along with a battle of the bands contest.
Sunday is more blues and soul with California-based Michel’le and Club Nouveau plus Slidell soul artist Tucka as the main attractions.
That lineup may not have the same name recognition as a year ago (Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and Leo Nocentelli), but Jones holds that the quality is just as high and that festivalgoers want variety.
“We wanted to bring in some out-of-state acts that were certainly well known back in in the ’90s,” he said. “And then our battle of the bands is giving a young, local group (that wins the contest) an opportunity to record in a New Orleans studio.
“We’ve built an expectation level with our lineup.”
Since this is a private venture (Jones and Gabel are using the festival to promote the Crab Fest seasoning they distribute), the food is being sold by restaurants and caterers rather than church or civic groups.
“We’ve got plenty of crab dishes and other Cajun and Creole cuisine because that’s what people want and expect,” Gabel said. “Our aim is for our food to match our music.”
There is a community aspect, however: 25 local nonprofits, among them the American Legion and the Cub Scouts, will have booths they can use for both promotional and fundraising purposes. They also receive $5 for every $20 admission they sell.
“We want to help groups help themselves,” Gabel said. “They can get their message out, sell raffle tickets and merchandise or whatever they wish.
It’s all, Gabel added, part of hitting the right balance for success.
“We do our research on things like the weather,” he said. “It’s better in September than in June, especially since you don’t have the shade at Heritage Park like we did in Lacombe.
One thing the two couldn't control — going up against the LSU-Auburn game on Saturday and the Saints-Browns on Sunday.
“You have to learn what brings people out these days, and, more important than that, what brings them back,” Jones said.