VETERANS LUNCHEON: The Slidell Elks Lodge recently held a veterans luncheon with more than 85 veterans and their families in attendance. The events are held four times annually. Guests were treated to food, bingo and door prizes. Twenty-three Elks and Elk Auxiliary members staffed the event.
NEWCOMERS MEETING: The Slidell Newcomers Club will gather for lunch at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Executive officers will be inducted, including Barbara Miller, president; Linda Comeaux, first vice president; Joan Gros, second vice president; Joyce Riedl, treasurer; Barbara Carlos, recording secretary; Patrice Gamblin, corresponding secretary; Lou Denley, ball captain; Pat Scherer, parliamentarian; and Sylvia Vasquez and Cathy Morgan, members at large.
COMPUTER GROUP: Slidell Library reference librarians Sonnet Ireland and Sarah Aucoin will offer information on using technology for the library at the St. Tammany Computer Association meeting at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the St. Tammany Parish Military Road Complex, 61134 N. Military Road, Slidell. It will be geared to seniors. The public is invited and admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring laptops, phones and/or tablets.For information call Janet (985) 863-2906 or Shirley (985) 285-3810, or email sharpe1080@gmail.com.
NARFE MEET: The Slidell Chapter 1396 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Friday at Azalea Estates Assisted Living and Retirement Community, 354 Robert Blvd. Cindy Collins from Speak Hope and Pregnancy Care Center will be the guest. The Lunch Bunch gathers at LA Pines, 1061 Robert Blvd. at 11:30 a.m. For information, call Elroy Noel, (985) 290-0757, or elroynoel@bellsouth.net.
VIRTUAL REALITY: St. Tammany Parish Library will hold a two-part series to explore immersive technologies, including virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Learn about VR and AR and participate in demonstrations of both, then create VR cardboard goggles and learn to download and use free VR apps. These free events will be held at 2 p.m. Saturdays on the following schedule:
- Part 2: Saturday, Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd.
- Part 1: June 29, Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St.
- Part 2: July 13, Madisonville Branch Library.
Participation is limited to adults. Registration is required and participants must bring their a smartphone capable of downloading apps. Register at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events/ or call Slidell at (985) 646-6470 or Madisonville at (985) 845-4819. For information, visit www.sttammanylibrary.org
BUBBLES GALORE: Play with giant bubbles and handmade wands as the St. Tammany Parish Library starts summer with a pop. Dates and locations for the free outdoor programs include:
- 4 p.m. Monday, Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St., (985) 893-6285.
- 11:30 a.m. June 24, Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, (985) 882-7858.
Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the hosting library. Visit www.sttammanylibrary.org for more information on library sponsored adult programs.
RECITAL SCHEDULE: The Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts's Covington and Mandeville Schools of Music and Dance will hold vocal and instrumental recitals June 22 at 10:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 11 a.m. June 23, plus a dance recital at 6:15 p.m. June 23, at Furhmann Auditorium, 128 W. 23rd Ave., Covington. Tickets are $12-$15. For information, visit www.events.laapa.com.
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN: Slidell Memorial Hospital is accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships for local students enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college for the 2019-20 year. Applicants and/or their parents/guardians must be St. Tammany residents. Students must be halfway through their curriculum, have a GPA of 2.5 or better, and have unmet financial needs. Packets can be downloaded from slidellmemorial.org/scholarships-internships. Completed applications must be postmarked by June 30. Contact Patient Experience Coordinator Bonnie Rivet at (985) 280-8531 for information.
APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit leadershipnorthshore.com.
MASTER GARDENER PROGRAM: The LSU AgCenter in St. Tammany Parish is accepting applications for the Louisiana Master Gardener training program for residents interested in learning more about gardening and becoming volunteers to assist with programs to educate the public. Classroom lecture material will be presented through online videos, and there will be face-to-face labs at 6 p.m. Tuesdays from Aug. 6 to Nov. 5, with a graduation. Labs will be at 1301 N. Florida St., Covington. For more information, contact Will Afton, LSU AgCenter county agent, at (985) 875-2635 or wafton@agcenter.lsu.edu
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
STEAM COMING: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics will be added to the Open Arms Community Center's faith-based summer camp program which runs through Aug. 8 at 1410 Eighth St., Slidell. For more information on rates, dates and registration, visit www.openarmsslidell.org or call (985) 259-4781.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three, one-week summer camp sessions. Two will be the Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Session 1 will be June 24-28, and session 2 will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit lpbmm.org.
HISTORY CAMP: Old Mandeville Historic Association History Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 25-26 for children entering third and fourth grades at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St., Mandeville. Learn about Louisiana architecture, traditions and culture. Children receive a T-shirt, snack and beverage but provide their own lunch. Cost is $20. For information, email adelefoster@gmail.com or call (504) 723-7714.
DRAMA CAMP: Little Stars Productions will conduct camp at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-26, at Cross Gates Family Fitness, 200 N. Military Road, Slidell. Each camp is an introduction to dramatic performance and stage production for ages 5-14 (age 5 must have completed Kindergarten). Cost of $175 per child per week with a $20 one-time registration fee. Register at www.crossgatesclub.com. Before- and aftercare options available. For information, visit www.littlestarsproductions.com or (985) 201-0099. Each camp concludes with a performance.