A Covington teenager was sentenced to life in prison Monday for fatally shooting his stepfather three years ago, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office.
Daniel Tucker Hamilton, 19, was found guilty of second degree murder for shooting James "Kenny" Hamilton multiple times in the back of the head with a .22-caliber gun on March 4, 2016. The elder Hamilton sat in a chair in the family room having just finished his evening meal when he was murdered.
Assistant District Attorneys Elizabeth Authement and Angad Ghai, who prosecuted the case, presented text messages showing that James Hamilton had refused his stepson’s request the preceding week to borrow his truck.
James Hamilton's body was discovered by authorities three days after the murder. Daniel Hamilton had spent two days of those days drinking with friends at a hunting camp, and he later returned to the home, where his stepfather's body remained, to retrieve a gaming system he subsequently tried to sell, prosecutors said.
In addition to his conviction for killing his stepfather, Daniel Hamilton received two 20 year sentences for soliciting to have his paternal aunt and uncle killed while he was in jail.
Zaunbrecher ordered that Hamilton will have the possibility of parole, due to the fact that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime.