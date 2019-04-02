25 years
Plans for the new Wal-Mart Supercenter on U.S. 190 south of Covington will be open for public comment at a special public hearing set for Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. in the police jury chambers in Covington. The Supercenter is to be located on the site of the former Pretty Acres Golf Course, across from North Park Business Park. It will feature a 209,129-square-foot store, a water tower to the rear and extensive landscaping.
50 years
The Covington Jaycees have named Richard Tanner, agriculture teacher at Covington High School, as the 1969 Outstanding Young Educator in the Covington area. Nominations for the honor were evaluated this week by a panel of educator judges, who determined that Tanner has demonstrated outstanding qualities in leadership, education and citizenship.
75 years
The freezer locker plant to be built in Covington should be well under construction by the end of April. On Monday, April 3, the Growers Cooperative received the necessary certificates of priority and permission from the federal government to begin buying equipment and erection of the building for the plant. The cooperative members stated that bids for constructing the building will probably be advertised for next week and that the necessary equipment has been ordered. The site has not yet been settled upon but it was stated that several pieces of ground are being considered.
100 years
Editor, St. Tammany Farmer: We, the undersigned citizens of Mandeville and the Fourth Ward, have heard it reported that Mandeville and the Fourth Ward are not in favor of the parishwide movement for good roads. We feel that we are in a position to emphatically deny this statement. So far as any information of the undersigned obtains, Mandeville and the Fourth Ward will vote solidly for the good roads proposition. Good roads have become absolutely essential and the opportunity to get them was never better than the present time. We trust and believe that the balance of the parish will become as enthusiastic over this proposition as we are. Yours very truly, Original signed by Herman H. Levy, Chas A. David, F. Edw. Vix, Randolph Morgan, Wm A. Griffin, E.H. Baudot, W.S. Fassaman, A.E. Manint, E. Esquinance, H.A. Varret, Ernest Prieto, R.B. Paine, M.D., Lucas Prieto, Philip Smith, J.B. Didier.
125 years
The Bicycle and Camera Clubs of New Orleans arrived last Sunday and had a most enjoyable time. They made their headquarters at Mrs. Gauthier’s Crystal Springs Hotel, where a sumptuous dinner was served there being fifty at the table, which was tastefully decorated for the occasion.