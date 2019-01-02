The St. Tammany Parish Library has partnered with the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to present the six-week series “The Creole Identity and Experience in Louisiana Literature and History” in which participants will read and discuss books and listen to lectures.
The sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays from Jan. 7 to Feb. 25 at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.
Participants will read five provided books and discuss them after listening to a short lecture on the topic. The five books to be discussed are “Cane River” by Lalita Tademy, “Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana’s Free People of Color” edited by Sybil Kein, “The Feast of All Saints” by Anne Rice, “Creole New Orleans: Race and Americanization” edited by Arnold Hirsch and Joseph Logsdon; and “Catherine Carmier” by Ernest J. Gaines.
For information about this RELIC program, call (985) 646-6470.
For information about library events for all ages, visit http://bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Jan. 2-9
YOGA: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
VISION BOARD WORKSHOP: Adults will learn how to keep their New Year’s resolutions with this innovative and fun technique at 10 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
UKULELE CLASS: Adults will learn basic chords, how to tune the ukulele and play songs for beginners in a three-part series beginning at 7 p.m. Monday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. Participants must bring their own ukulele. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
SMARTPHONE BASICS CLASS: Adults will learn the basics of using a smartphone at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
CALENDAR CRAFT CLASS: Adults will create and decorate calendars with provided supplies at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
EMAIL CLASS: Adults can create an email account, practice sending an email and learn how to add an email attachment at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
CAUSEWAY BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Rebecca” by Daphne du Maurier and watch the 1940 movie of the same name at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally McKissack at (985) 626-9779.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: A Master Gardener will be available to answer gardening questions at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
COMPUTER GADGET CLASS: Adults who need help with their digital devices can get aid from a librarian at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
LIBRARY APP CLASS: Adults will learn about the free apps that the library offers to download eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, magazines and music at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.