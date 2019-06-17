Stephen Lopinto is back doing what he loves most.
Coaching the game of basketball.
After a year away from the game, Lopinto is set to return to the sidelines for the 2019-2020 season as the head coach of the now rebranded Pearl River High “Runnin’ Rebels,” a note to the up-tempo style the longtime basketball coach plans to implement.
“Words can’t describe how happy I am to be back teaching the game of basketball,” Lopinto said. “I love being in the gym. I love the sweat, the energy and just the feel of being out there. I think me coming here is a reset for the entire program. The kids are buying into what I’m teaching them.
“I’m not going to lie: Right now we are terrible, and they know it. I told my team that we have some pieces to the puzzle and ... the summer is about putting that puzzle together. They are excited to get going. There are moments where there is some nervousness, but what I’m most happy about is the effort. That’s all that matters at this point. Give me the effort and determination. I can work with that. Lots of positives right now.”
Taking over a team that saw a coaching change midway through the 2018-2019 campaign, Pearl River still went 18-15 and made it to the Class 4A state playoffs last season. But the Rebels are losing a majority of their varsity roster to graduation, including its starting back court players Austin Soileau and Blake Costello.
“That means we have a lot of young players that don’t have any bad habits we have to break," Lopinto said. "We have all sorts of good habits that we can teach them.
“The most important thing is that the group I have is so willing to learn. You can’t teach that. We are all about working fundamentals and go from there. They are like sponges, and as a coach I love that. Teach them the basics, and then, come this season, we are going to get after people. I’m so excited about what we are going to be able to build at Pearl River High School. Is there a history of success at this school? No, but you gotta start somewhere.”
While Lopinto was adamant that he wants to win every game that his team takes the court in the upcoming season, he was realistic about his goals for year one, particularly this summer.
“Anyone who knows me knows my style starts with what we do on the defensive end,” he said. “So, I would have to say that one of my biggest goals is to retain at least a base knowledge for the kids on how to play man-to-man defense. Moving our feet and knowing how to help. You've got to have your teammates' back defensively.
“This is going to be a fun group to be around. I’m trying to build some stability around here. I didn’t take this job thinking that I would be around here for only one year. Circumstances happen in every situation, but I’m hoping to be the coach at Pearl River High School until I retire.”