The Covington Lions Club parade has come a long way since 1959, when residents took their horses out of the pastures and made their own floats to parade through downtown on Mardi Gras.
“It was a hometown get-together,” Lions Club President Bill Wessner said. Though still a hometown attraction, Carnival in Covington has grown by leaps and bounds, especially in the past three years, since the city formed a committee led by Councilman Larry Rolling to kick things up a notch.
“It’s going to be fantastic this year,” said Woessner, who has worked closely with Rolling and the city. “It’s going to be bigger than ever.”
Though Covington is “Celebrating 60 years of Carnival” this year — 60 years since the Lions Club first paraded on Mardi Gras — Wessner said there is more to the story.
“It’s been longer than that,” Wessner said of Mardi Gras in Covington, though he did not have an exact date. “The Lions Club got involved with it 60 years ago; AmVets had it before that,” he said. “AmVets was getting out, so the Lions Club got involved. We had homemade floats and trailers. There were wagons, horses and a little bit of everything.”
And even long before AmVets, Wessner said he has heard it told, residents were determined to celebrate: “A lady put some girls in the back of a truck and went through town on Mardi Gras because they had nothing to do.”
Now residents from St. Tammany Parish and elsewhere have something big to do on Mardi Gras, in what Wessner and Rolling both call a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.
“We will have 10 big floats this year,” Wessner said, along with many of the usual homemade floats.
“The city is working with us to enhance Mardi Gras to get more bands and things. It’s coming along. This year we should have more bands than in the last 10 to 15 years,” Wessner said, adding that horses will make an appearance for the first time in many years.
The Lions Club parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center with retired Saints player Michael Lewis as grand marshal. Lions is followed by the Mystic Krewe of Covington and Lyra, a marching krewe founded in 2010.
The fun won’t end after the parades. “There will be a big party — food trucks, music and all of that” at the Covington Trailhead starting at noon, Wessner said.
The event will include Boogie Falaya Band, participant awards, a kid’s area with mask-decorating and crafts, food trucks and drinks for purchase. A second line will conclude the Carnival in Covington celebration.
Wessner said the Lions Club, which has been part of the local community since 1943, is proud to join in the 60-year celebration. The club assists those in need of glasses through the Louisiana Eye Foundation and also runs a camp in Leesville for physically and mentally challenged children.
As for the parade, he has seen how it’s grown: “It’s really jumped this year — it’s going to be tremendous. We’ve been getting a lot of publicity. I think we’ll have a larger crowd than this year.”
Larger, he said, but in some sense the same. “It’s always been a family-oriented parade. It’s something we’ve always pushed.”