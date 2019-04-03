ROBOTICS WIN: Slidell High School's Robotics Team recently won at the Bayou Regional Robotics meet in Kenner, earning a spot in the finals competition of the World Championship in Houston. The students work with adult mentors but are responsible for the design, construction, programming, strategy and operation of the robot. They have also been raising funds for the journey to the championship. For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/world-competition-houston.
MANDEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: The Drama Club at Mandeville High School will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Cinderella" at 7 p.m. April 3-5 in the auditorium at the school, 1 Skipper Drive. The show is directed and produced by Cherie Ducote Firmin, with vocal director Peggy Crain, choreographer Abbey P. Murrell, orchestra conductor Rossi DiBenedetto, set designer Fernanda Cristiani and set construction engineer Ken Colgan. The cast and crew feature 32 students including Hope Cassady as Cinderella, Jackson Rhodes as the King, Madi Gray as the Queen, Zowie Luna as the Stepmother, Maddy Antrainer and Kaitlyn Chiasson as the stepsisters, Caleb McKay as Prince Charming and Taylor Ice as the Fairy Godmother. Tickets are $10 for children 12 and under and $13 for adults.
CARS, COOKING AND CRAFTS: Archbishop Hannan High School's Marching Hawk Band will hold a Car Show, Cook-Off and Craft Fair at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at 71324 La. 1077, Covington, as a fundraiser for repairing and purchasing new instruments. The band will perform. Awards in the jambalaya-cooking contest will be presented at 2 p.m. Car preregistration is $30. For information, contact Alysia Fortier at (985) 951-9005 or email hannanhawkband@gmail.com.
ST. PAUL'S SCHOOL: Ann Kay Lagarbo and members of the Mothers' Club organized a St. Joseph's Altar in the Briggs Assembly Center at St. Paul's School in Covington. The Rev. Matthew Clark, chaplain of St. Paul's, blessed the altar with its traditional Italian treats. Students and teachers visited throughout the day, enjoyed the food and left prayer petitions.
PUPIL PROGRESSION PLAN: St. Tammany Parish Public School System officials will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. May 8 in the library at Lakeshore High School, 26301 La. 1088, Mandeville, for residents to learn about and discuss proposed changes to the School System Pupil Progression Plan. The plan establishes placement, promotion, retention and grading policies for students within the St. Tammany Parish Public School System. Following the public input meeting, the proposed plan will be presented to the School Board for its consideration in July.
SUMMER MUSIC PROGRAMS: The Southeastern Louisiana University Community Music School is hosting a series of summer programs for young musicians. They include:
- A middle school band camp June 17-21 for students in grades five through nine. Tuition is $225.
- A guitar workshop June 10-14. Tuition is $170.
- A chamber music workshop June 10-14. Tuition is $170.
- A strings orchestra workshop June 10-14, suitable for first- to third-year violin, viola and cello students. Tuition is $125.
- A choir workshop June 10-14. Tuition is $170.
- Private instrumental and vocal lessons from June 10 to July 25. Individual lesson fees vary according to the instructor’s qualifications.
For more information on any of these programs, go to www.southeastern.edu/smc or call (985) 549-5502.