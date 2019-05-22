Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force and troopers with Louisiana State Police Region I Narcotics arrested 19 people Wednesday morning in connection with a heroin trafficking ring based in the Slidell area.
Police said 20 people remain wanted in connection with the investigation, though one of those persons was arrested later Wednesday morning.
Police had been investigating the trafficking organization for 11 months, according to Capt. Scott Lee, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. Search warrants were issued at 11 different locations, including residences and businesses. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics provided resources and manpower to execute at least one of the warrants in south Mississippi.
The sweep turned up a quarter of a kilogram (more than half a pound) of heroin, various opioid pills and more than 30 weapons, including long guns, handguns and rifles (some of them fully automatic.)
Police said 38-year old Jason Hotard and 39-year old Kasey Johnson, both arrested Wednesday, were the organization’s ringleaders. Roussell Towing, a Slidell-area business, is believed to be the group’s base of operations, with the building used to store, package and eventually distributed large quantities of heroin in St. Tammany, as well as Orleans Parish and south Mississippi.
Police said 37-year old Dawn Herbert, also arrested Wednesday, operated a business called Aariel Recovery, which was advertised as a substance abuse clinic, but actually was a front used in the trafficking organization.
Herbert and Turquoise Gillum, 38, also were identified as key players in the crime ring. The 16 others arrested Wednesday were described by Lee as “distributors and conspirators” in the trafficking organization. He said several of the 20 arrested have lengthy criminal histories, and a few of those have committed violent criminal offenses in the past.
“We realize there is an opioid epidemic in our parish, but this is not simply street-level using,” Lee said. “These are people actively involved with generating funds to perpetuate the sale of poison in our community…And any time we can disrupt the flow of narcotics, we’re making a difference.”
Those arrested Wednesday morning were held at the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office complex near Slidell, and transported to the Parish Jail in Covington for booking shortly after 10 a.m.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force is composed of detectives from the sheriff's office and the Mandeville Police Department.
Early Wednesday afternoon, District Attorney Warren Montgomery issued a statement saying his office, as well as the Homeland Security Investigations, assisted in the investigation to dismantle the drug trafficking operation.