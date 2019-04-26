The Mandeville City Council voted last week to reduce the mayor's compensation package, effective in July 2020, from $196,447 to $135,000, over the objections of the current mayor.
Donald Villere, who is term-limited as mayor, said the City Council doesn't have the authority to reduce mayoral compensation and that the council should have sought an attorney general's opinion before taking the action.
But Councilman Mike Pulaski, who sponsored the ordinance along with Councilwoman Lauré Sica, said the charter is ambiguous on the issue of decreasing the mayor's salary.
The charter, adopted in 1985, says that the salary of the mayor should be the same as the incumbent mayor "at the time the charter becomes effective."
That was only $25,000, but Villere is paid $114,475 a year. His benefits include a car allowance, phone allowance, retirement and health and life insurance.
The charter says that the council can increase the mayor's salary but there's no provision on decreasing it.
"It also doesn't say you can't," Councilman Clay Madden said.
The council voted to reduce the mayor's salary to $94,500. Sica said that puts Mandeville more in line with Covington, which pays it's mayor $90,700. Mandeville is more similar to Covington, population 10,000, than to the other cities that were reviewed, she said.
Councilman John Keller asked if the steep reduction would discourage people from seeking the office in 2020.
"Salary shouldn't be the reason people run for mayor," Pulaski said.
"It is, though," Villere retorted.
The measure passed unanimously.
The City Council voted in early 2018 to increase the salary of future council's from $1,000 a month to $1,200, noting that council members had not received a raise in 18 years.
In other business, the City Council also voted to give the mayor authority to buy a piece of property that is zoned for multifamily use at 320 Carroll St. for up to $166,600.
Keller, in whose district the property is located, said that it has flooded repeatedly, and by purchasing it and demolishing the house, the city will be transforming the property into green space that will help to drainage in the area.
The City Council also unveiled its schedule for dealing with the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which calls for a vote on the budget at the Aug. 8 meeting.
The schedule sets deadlines for capital requests and other reports, with a budget forecast and proposed capital projects to be given to the City Council for review by the end of May.
Work on the operating budget will begin June 11, with a draft of both the operating and capital budgets going to the mayor by June 20.
The City Council will determine the dates and times for work sessions and public meetings at the end of June, and the budget will be introduced on July 11.