Voters in Covington’s District E will choose the seventh and final member of the incoming City Council when a runoff election is decided May 4.
Mark Verret, an Independent, received 43 percent of the vote (371 of the 857 ballots cast) in the March 30 primary. Meghan Garcia, a Democrat, joins him in the runoff after finishing second with 33 percent (286 votes.) Former three-term Mayor Keith Villere placed third with 23 percent (200 votes.)
Verret, a 49-year-old attorney making his first run for political office, said he doesn’t take the front-runner’s position for granted. He said he hit the streets the day after the election to thank voters who supported him and to recruit new supporters.
“We’re not letting up at all,” Verret said. “I’ve been knocking on every door, attending as many events as I can. It’s been very encouraging.”
Garcia, a 36-year-old arts teacher in the St. Tammany Parish Public School System who previously was the education director and coordinator for the St. Tammany Arts Association, said she too is receiving positive support as she recanvasses the district.
“We’re pounding the pavement,” she said, “and we’re glad to get out to talk with voters again to spread the word there’s an important election on May 4.”
Both candidates said the biggest issue they likely face is getting the vote out that day. Although there also are two parish school system proposals on the ballot, bond issues and millages typically don’t attract voters like municipal or statewide elections do. And with a new mayor and six other council members already elected in Covington, Verret and Garcia said it’s vital to remind voters a council seat has yet to be filled.
“People have asked ‘When is the election?’ ‘When is early voting?’” Verret said. “It seems publicity-wise, things have tapered off. It’s been a challenge to remind voters as to when they can come out and vote.”
Garcia agreed.
“Early voting is the week of Easter, and there’s going to be a lot of people coming back in town after visiting family,” she said. “Then May 4 itself, that can be difficult. It’s a Jazz Fest weekend. There’s a lot going on. So we have a core group of volunteers helping make phone calls, writing notes to citizens, reminding everyone to go vote.”
Still, she said, rousing the base during early voting, which continues through Saturday, is essential. That will be the case again on May 4, Garcia said.
“People are going to go out and vote for one person in particular,” she said. “It’s going to come down to who can get people out of bed to go vote.”
The candidates said in the primary that improved drainage and infrastructure, business development and recruitment, and maintaining quality of life are among key issues facing the city. District E encompasses Covington’s historic downtown business district, as well as the area situated between the Bogue Falaya and Tchefuncte rivers from downtown to the city’s southern tip.
Verret was endorsed in the primary by the Alliance for Good Government and the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee (CHAMBERPAC).
The winner will join the six people already elected to a spot on the council. Councilman at-Large Patrick McMath was re-elected and District D Councilman Larry Rolling, who was term-limited in that position, won the other at-large seat on March 30.
Newcomer Peter Lewis won the District A seat.
District C Councilman Joey Roberts was re-elected without opposition, as were newcomers John Botsford and Cody Ludwig in District B and District D, respectively.
Garcia and Verret seek to replace current District E Councilman Rick Smith, who was term-limited in that capacity. Smith ran for mayor but was outpolled by Mark Johnson, who got enough votes to win a three-candidate race in the primary.
Early voting will take place through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 601 N. Jefferson Ave., across from the Justice Center in downtown Covington. Identification is required to vote.