The school record streak of wins for the Lakeshore High baseball team continues to grow.
A 9-4 win on the road against Salmen on April 11 extended the Titans' streak to 24 consecutive wins.
Chris Olivier picked up the win for the Titans going 5.2 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and five strikeouts. Mickeyren Bentley, who came on in the third to relieve Spartan starter Andre Beaudoin, took the loss after giving up seven runs on seven hits.
Beaudoin, who recently signed to play for the University of Louisiana at Monroe, allowed two runs on four hits in his two innings of work.
Lakeshore got on the board in the second with a lead-off single by Devin Weilbacher, who later scored on a single by Norris McClure. McClure then scored on a single by Jacob Bernard and a Salmen error to make it a 2-0 game.
Salmen got a run back in its half of the second on a Gavin Galiano double and a Jordan Rushing single, putting runners at first and second. The Spartans scored when Galiano stole third and went home on a fielder’s choice grounder by Logan Russo to narrow the Titan lead to 2-1.
But that would be as close as the Spartans would get, as Lakeshore scored three runs in the fourth, two runs in the fifth and two more runs in the seventh.
Salmen scored two runs in the sixth when Bentley doubled to plate Beaudoin, who had singled, and Joey Smith, who reached on a Titan error.
Salmen scored again in the seventh on a single and a steal by Deionte Norris. Smith drove him in with an RBI single to end the scoring at 9-4.
“My curveball and change-up were really working for me today,” Olivier said. “It’s really awesome to be a part of a team that has a 24-game win streak and expects to win every time we come into a ballpark.”
Titan shortstop Christian Westcott, who had a 3-for-4 night and an RBI, was also excited about the streak.
“It’s been a fun ride, and we’ve earned every one of them,” he said. “We were down in six or seven of those games, but we found a way to win. We’ve been playing good defense all year, so when our pitchers throw strikes and give us chances, we make the most of them.”