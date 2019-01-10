Jan. 1
Luther Barrentine: 41, 20126 Lam Road, Covington, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, improper lane use, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, open container in motor vehicle, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not convicted, use of certain wireless telecommunication devices for texting.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Jennifer Jones: 39, 1119 Davis St., Bogalusa, fugitive.
Archie Henry: 26, 616 Green Ash Alley, Covington, contempt of court.
Dylan Mestayer: 21, 48401 Tullos Road, Franklinton, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Charles Rohr: 45, 2615 North Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Aaron Pruyn: 35, 27951 South Red Oak Road, Livingston, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Edwin Palencia-Pena: 28, 1827 Monroe St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, failure to stop/yield.
Paul Kiger: 40, Audubon Campground, Slidell, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Joshua Penton: 27, 1200 Eagle Lake Drive, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Stephen Castle: 32, 1429 Hickory St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Jeremy Davenport: 27, 72425 Jasmine St., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Andrea Stermer: 37, 77450 St. Louis Street, Lacombe, possession of Schedule II drug.
Byron Loyd: 41, 76250 Beverly Drive, Covington, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, improper lane use.
Amanda Sheehan: 17, 21676 La. 40, Bush, domestic abuse battery.
Jan. 2
Shannon Carter: 44, 78141 Koogie Road, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kirby McFarland: 25, 1104 Londonberry Court, Slidell, contempt of court.
Robert Miller: 63, 37272 Ben Thomas Road, Slidell, possession of Schedule II drug.
Harlan Cyprian: 43, 214 West 27th Ave., Covington, terrorizing, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Yamanisha Johnson: 20, 3008 Baudin St., New Orleans, forgery.
Andrea Rios: 20, 20599 Spanish Grand Road, San Antonio, Texas, operating vehicle while intoxicated third offense, improper lane use.
Brett Pike: 19, 71021 Shady Lake Drive, Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Jarvis Orellana: 34, 159 Oakwood Drive, Mandeville, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Bobby Kieff: 43, 1928 Suzie Drive, St. Bernard, probation violation.
Rachel Morley: 34, 117 Fountain Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jose Bonilla: 30, 484 North Redbud Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Nathan Lucas: 30, 1303 Military Road, Bogalusa, fugitive, contempt of court.
Glenn McGrath: 46, 19463 H Cox Road, Covington, violation of protection order.
Megan Marcussen: 40, 23148 Strain Road, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Randilyn Ingram: 17, 2568 College St., Slidell, Domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Denzell Hawkins: 24, 3405 Myrtle Lawn, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Jan. 3
Lushone Patterson: 38, 38377 Son Moore Road, St. Joe, domestic abuse battery, violation of protection order.
Tyra Breaker: 38, 301 Lakeside Blvd., Slidell, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, oral sexual battery.
Benjamin Pfeifer: 35, 118 Chantilly Lane, Slidell, aggravated battery, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Joann Bennett: 63, 38156 Michelle Drive, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II drug.
Cassandra Branton: 42, 67469 Vernon Vaughn Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Chris Johnson: 24, 1710 Avenue F, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Raymond Palumbo: 35, 1103 Doverville Court, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Donald McLeod: 31, 70454 B St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Jeffrey Searight: 60, 1151 St. Augustine, Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court.
Nathan Hickman: 33, 18072 King Road, Covington, fugitive, parole violation, failure to honor written promise to appear.
David Husband: 36, 7606 Antonie Drive, Houston, Texas, contempt of court.
Anthony Lastie: 39, 8707 Belfast St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Jamie Hebert: 25, 130 Emerald Oaks Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Amanda Menner: 37, 4040 Parkbrook Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Roan Bickham: 35, 45485 Emmahart Road, Franklinton, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Rocky Landry: 32, 81375 Lavinghouse Road, Bush, contempt of court.
Randy Forschler: 36, 31198 May St., Lacombe, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $50,000.
Gunner Patterson: 26, 77400 Sharp Road, Folsom, violation of protection order.
Benjamin Clayton: 22, 250 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Alivia Hallaran: 21, 250 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Jan. 4
Eugenio Avila: 49, 103 North Blvd., Slidell, probation violation.
Brett Croll: 34, 310 Seabiscuit Loop, Madisonville, DWI fourth/subsequent offense.
Christian Hoffman: 30, 4701 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Forrest Edwards: 54, 4700 La. 22, Mandeville, DWI first offense, expired MVI sticker.
Kenneth Frabbiele: 55, 21369 Hunt Drive, Abita Springs, drug court sanction.
Lori Edwards: 42, 907 West 22nd Avenue, Covington, drug court sanction.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Jennifer Dimacco: 61, 155504 Madris Lane, Covington, DWI second offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle, illegal window tint.
Leonardo Reyes: 22, 226 Simalusa Drive, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Durwood Bernard: 57, 21320 Fairhaven Road, Covington, DWI first offense, hit and run, careless operation.
Harold Banks: 40, 2601 Old Spanish Trail, Slidell, DWI third offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension, false MVI.
Devon Dutel: 29, 710 River Oaks Drive, Covington, fugitive, contempt of court.
Devin Ryan: 30, 31227 Boyd Davis Road, Talisheek, probation violation.
Dequantus Conerly: 30, 70503 D Street, Covington, probation violation.
Torrey Thomas: 42, 25590 West Elm St., Lacombe, three counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Derrick Variste: 34, 1325 Duchess Drive, Baton Rouge, racketeering, nineteen counts of bank fraud.
Lanika Warren: 35, 2303 Williams St., Franklinton, theft (misdemeanor), simple assault.
Nicole Griffiths: 37, 264 East Lake Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, resisting an officer, simple escape, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Alan Wolfe: 57, 1952 Possum Hollow Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
Latasha Voorhies: 42, 163 Trafalgar Square, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Jan. 5
Theresa Miller: 53, 70310 Bravo St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Kristin Barbot: 34, 33259 John Crowe Road, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II drug.
Nathaniel Martin: 21, 7615 North Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, probation violation.
Jonathan Ezell: 45, 244 Cottage Green Lane, Covington, drug court sanction.
Tanesha Nixon: 34, 72514 Rose St., Covington, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, careless operation.
Michael Barthelemy: 31, 21100 Lincoln St., Abita Springs, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Andrew Fank: 47, 53 Two Hollows Road, Carriere, DWI third offense, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Derreck Robertson: 35, 30060 Robertson Road, Franklinton, DWI third offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension.
Jeramie Liner: 45, 4831 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug.
Ashley Amos: 33, 850 Bundicks Lake Court, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Gurvich: 55, 645 Tete L’Ours Drive, Mandeville, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Courtney King: 24, 132 Southpark Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, improper lane use, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal use of C.D.S. in presence of persons under seventeen, resisting an officer.
Scott Guillory: 57, 70164 7th Covington, issuing worthless checks.
Jason Johnson: 36, 76159 Beverly Drive, Covington, theft under $1,000.
Michael Manichia: 54, 28449 Wildwood St., Lacombe, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault.
Randal Turner: 33, 44587 Jerry Causey Drive, Franklinton, careless operation, possession of Schedule II drug.
Jan. 6
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Benjamin Conti-Masanz: 33, 71446 Washington Ave., Covington, DWI first offense, two counts of careless operation.
Miguel Martinez: 22, 3010 46th St., Metairie, theft of a firearm.
Brennan Tuminaro: 28, 3402 Timothy Drive, Slidell, establishing speed zones, DWI first offense.
Justin Folse: 36, 1437 Devonshire Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Ryan Reeve: 31, 41068 Bill Ville Road, Hammond, DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, misrepresentation during booking.
Jason Terito: 43, 825 Wilkinson St., Mandeville, establishing speed zones, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Darby Watkins: 46, 46 Darby Lane, Carriere, Miss., possession of Schedule II drug.
Dillon Cancienne: 20, 1501 Cherry Ridge Court, Mandeville, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from officer, driver must be licensed, no taillights, violations of registration provisions.
Carmel Goodwin: 61, 30252 Lazy K Drive, Lacombe, DWI first offense.
Jerome Robin: 35, 2900 Bayou Road, St. Bernard, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bruce Garrett: 35, Sunrise Lake Drive, Lacombe, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, battery of a dating partner.
Shakerian Allen: 25, 116 20th Ave., Franklinton, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Dalena Phu: 25, 837 Avenue C, Bogalusa, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $25,000.
Glyn Soulier: 59, 3911 Lassen Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery aggravated assault, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Martin: 22, 58506 Yaupon Drive, Slidell, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a dating partner, aggravated burglary; battery.
Eleven (11) people were housed for immigration violations during this period.