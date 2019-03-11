25 years
A vacant building at the corner of Vermont and Gibson streets in downtown Covington burned down early Friday morning as a result of an arsonist, according to Fire Chief Julius Holden, of the Covington Fire Department. Materials were found in the debris that led investigators to determine the cause of the fire as arson, but no suspects had been arrested as of Monday. The building, the original location of the Covington A&P supermarket, had been vacant for some time, although it had been used previously as an auto body repair shop, a parts store and various other enterprises. The fire began around 12:44 a.m, Holden said.
50 years
The Robert H. Burns Post No. 16 of the American Legion will observe its 50th birthday Saturday night at the Legion Home on Jahncke Avenue with a party and supper starting at 7:30. Legionnaires, their wives and members of the American Legion Auxiliary are invited. The post was organized in 1919 with Arthur Finney, of Covington, as organizer and first commander. Of the 25 charter members, five are still alive and residing in Covington. They are Philip Burns Sr., Walter Lasseigne, Howard Huddleston, Ralph Menetre and Finney.
75 years
Two St. Tammany Parish brothers, Sgt. Palmer O. Richard and Staff Sgt. Raleigh W. Richardson, sons of Registrar of Voters J. Losa Richardson and Mrs. Richardson of Bush, recently met in England after a separation of 18 months. Palmer, who is 22 and been in the service for three years, is a member of a tank division and has been in North Africa and took part in the invasion of Sicily. Raleigh, 21 and in the service two years, is a member of the Air Corps as aerial bomber and has been in Alaska. Palmer knew his brother had been sent to England, but didn't know where he was stationed. However, he made inquiries and after locating Raleigh, his commanding officers arranged for the brothers to meet. Registrar of Voters Richardson is wearing a signed ring sent by Palmer with the statement that same was made from the blade of a propeller of a German bomber shot down over Sicily.
100 years
An ordinance granting ferry franchise: Whereas, due notice has been given according to law for the sale of franchise for the operation of a ferry for carrying freight and passengers for hire across the Tchefuncte River between the towns of Houltonville and Madisonville, and, Whereas, the Pontchartrain Ferry Company was the only bidder appearing for the purpose of obtaining said franchise, and, Whereas, no other bids have been received, and therefore, Be it resolved, that the Parish of St. Tammany does hereby grant, bargain, sell and convey unto the Pontchartrain Ferry Company, a corporation created and organized under the laws of the State of Louisiana ... a franchise for a period of ten years (to provide said ferry services.)
125 years
ADVERTISEMENT: Dr. Tichenor's Antiseptic. Has no equal for Wounds, Burns, Bruises, Scalds, Etc. and for Cramps, Flux and Bowel Complaints. Also for Colic, Foot-Evil, Fistula and Scratches. IN STOCK, Covington, La. Sherousse Medicine Co. L'd.