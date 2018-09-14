Week 4 Games
1. Covington hosts Ponchatoula
2. Fontainebleau at Mandeville
3. St. Paul’s at Northshore
4. Slidell at Hammond
5. Archbishop Hannan at The Church Academy
6. Pope John Paul II at St. Thomas Aquinas
7. Northlake Christian at Springfield
8. Lakeshore at Loranger
9. Pearl River hosts Riverdale
10. Salmen hosts Bogalusa
Picks:
Farmer Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 9-1, Overall 27-5)
1. Ponchatoula
2. Mandeville
3. Northshore
4. Slidell
5. Archbishop Hannan
6. St. Thomas Aquinas
7. Springfield
8. Lakeshore
9. Pearl River
10. Bogalusa
New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (Last Week 7-3, Overall 26-6)
1. Ponchatoula
2. Mandeville
3. St. Paul's
4. Slidell
5. Archbishop Hannan
6. St. Thomas Aquinas
7. Springfield
8. Lakeshore
9. Riverdale
10. Salmen
Celebrity Guest Picker: Mason Blocker (Fontainebleau High grad and current quarterback at Faulkner University)
1. Ponchatoula
2. Fontainebleau
3. St. Paul’s
4. Slidell
5. Archbishop Hannan
6. St. Thomas Aquinas
7. Northlake Christian
8. Lakeshore
9. Riverdale
10. Salmen