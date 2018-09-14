Mason Blocker (Celebrity Guest Picker)

Mason Blocker (Celebrity Guest Picker)

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Week 4 Games

1. Covington hosts Ponchatoula

2. Fontainebleau at Mandeville

3. St. Paul’s at Northshore

4. Slidell at Hammond

5. Archbishop Hannan at The Church Academy

6. Pope John Paul II at St. Thomas Aquinas

7. Northlake Christian at Springfield

8. Lakeshore at Loranger

9. Pearl River hosts Riverdale

10. Salmen hosts Bogalusa

Picks:

Farmer Sports Editor David Folse II (Last Week 9-1, Overall 27-5)

1. Ponchatoula

2. Mandeville

3. Northshore

4. Slidell

5. Archbishop Hannan

6. St. Thomas Aquinas

7. Springfield

8. Lakeshore

9. Pearl River

10. Bogalusa

New Orleans Advocate Prep Editor Rod Walker (Last Week 7-3, Overall 26-6)

1. Ponchatoula

2. Mandeville

3. St. Paul's

4. Slidell

5. Archbishop Hannan

6. St. Thomas Aquinas

7. Springfield

8. Lakeshore

9. Riverdale

10. Salmen

Celebrity Guest Picker: Mason Blocker (Fontainebleau High grad and current quarterback at Faulkner University)

1. Ponchatoula

2. Fontainebleau

3. St. Paul’s

4. Slidell

5. Archbishop Hannan

6. St. Thomas Aquinas

7. Northlake Christian

8. Lakeshore

9. Riverdale

10. Salmen

Tags

View comments