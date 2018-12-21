St. Tammany Parish Government has declared 2018 as "The Year of the Senior," and The St. Tammany Farmer is joining the celebration by profiling each month a local senior citizen who continues to positively impact our parish. For the final month of the year, we feature Dewey Little.
At 82 years old, Dewey Little likes to stay busy.
Volunteering at the Bush Senior Center is a way for him to keep active, he said. Plus, he can catch up with old friends and grab lunch while he’s at it.
But everyone who knows Little knows he’s had no problem occupying his time through the years.
The Bogalusa native grew up in Bush and graduated from Covington High School in 1955. He majored in mathematics and physics at Southeastern Louisiana University and got a job with the Army in northern Alabama after he graduated from Hammond.
In 1965, he went to work for NASA at Stennis Space Center in southern Mississippi, and he was there for 19 years until he transferred to Utah, where he worked as a project engineer while helping build a solid rocket motor test facility there. He also earned a Master’s degree in Engineering from the University of Utah.
Little had already lived a lifetime of adventure when he retired in 1988 at age 52, but he had no intention of slowing down. In fact, some might say that’s when his love of learning really took some interesting turns.
Over the next few years, Little went to school to learn massage and hypnosis. He also studied to become an appraiser, an auctioneer, a real estate agent and a licensed notary. He sells used cars now and again for friends because he owns a high-visibility corner lot in Bush. And being a notary, Little can, of course, handle a title transfer on the spot.
But more than anything, the Bush Senior Center is Little’s passion. He organizes concerts there at least once a month, and each is a big hit with regulars and visitors. Twice annually, Little invites enough musicians to the center that they hold an informal jam session, and each of those events raises $1,000 or more for the senior center’s food bank.
"We have a lot of really great musical talents in our area," Little said. "I can't carry a tune in a bucket, but I really love putting those musical events on."
But it’s not just those bigger events that Little enjoys. For instance, after polishing off a hot lunch of spaghetti one recent Wednesday afternoon, he was eager to bring the trash out for senior center manager Doris Jeanfreau.
The small things, he said, are important, too.
“He’s always ready to help here,” Jeanfreau said.
Julie Agan, the executive director of COAST, asked Little to sit on the senior organization’s advisory council four years ago. She said he’s inquisitive by nature, and if he thinks there’s a better way to do something, he’s not afraid to voice his opinion.
“He doesn’t always agree with the entire group, and he comes up with some very different ideas,” Agan said. “That’s exactly what an advisory council needs. We want to hear from all perspectives, and Dewey’s involvement aids us in that effort.”
Little said it was an honor to be asked to serve on the advisory board simply because it’s another way for him to give back to the community he loves. Though he talks fondly of the time he spent in Mississippi, Alabama, Utah and California, Bush always has been home.
And for Little and many other seniors in the area, the Bush Senior Center is at the center of it all.
“I do like to stay busy, and I like what I do here,” he said. “I’ll do whatever it takes.”