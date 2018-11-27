Facing a Metairie Park Country Day squad playing in its season opener, Pope John Paul II girls soccer looked like the more experience squad, defeating the Cajuns 3-0 in non-district action on Nov. 27 behind a hat trick from senior Aubrey Spring.
With the win, the Jaguars improved to 2-1-1 on the season, while the Cajuns fell to 0-1.
Dominating much of the time of possession throughout the first half, Pope John Paul II finally broke through in the 12th minute when Spring launched a shot on Cajuns goalie Mathilde Tubbs that she deflected away, but Spring was able to collect the rebound and push the ball past Tubbs to give the Jaguars a 1-0 advantage.
Out-shooting the Cajuns 8-1 in the first half, Spring made it a 2-0 advantage in the 36th minute when she launched a shot with her left foot from nearly 15 yards out that got past a diving Tubbs to make it 2-0 Jaguars.
The hat trick was competed early in the second half when Spring scored in the 44th minute.
“It was all about just focusing in front of the goal,” Spring said. “This was a great match for everyone and for me it was just one of those days when it all comes together. Your focus is simply getting the ball in the back of the net, that’s all. Just get the ball in the back of the net.
“Once you get the first (goal) it just seems like the next one and the next one comes easier. This was a good win for us against a quality Country Day squad.”