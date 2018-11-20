Santa Claus arrived at North Shore Square last weekend and will eagerly await photo ops with children throughout December, but this mall Santa isn't likely to have much company at the 33-year-old stagnant shopping center in Slidell.
Once the scene of shopping hordes on Black Friday, North Shore Square off Interstate 12 is a shadow of its former self. Only eight stores remain and the once-bustling food court has one lone burger place. This year, there aren't even any holiday decorations on the outside of the property to brighten the sea of empty asphalt.
"It's all closed up," exclaimed 4-year-old Isabella Hines of Chalmette, whose mother, Jami, had brought her to the mall Tuesday to shop for shoes and get breakfast at Chick-Fil-A. Neither are there any longer.
Jami Hines, who worked at the Shoe Department in the mall for 10 years, said she hadn't been to the mall for a while and was shocked to find it so deserted.
"It was packed, especially during Christmas," she said. "What happened?"
What happened to North Shore Square is the same thing that's happening to traditional malls throughout the country. "Small and medium sized malls are closing everywhere," Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said, with the rise of online shopping and trend away from shopping centers under a single roof.
In Slidell's case, the demise of North Shore Square has been hastened by the opening of the Fremaux Town Center — a sprawling shopping center on the south side of town that opened in 2014 and is on the verge of another expansion. That center pulled many retailers, large and small, from what had long been the hub of retail activity in Slidell.
North Shore Square also lost anchors to the sinking fortunes of national chains, with Sears closing first followed by Burlington Coat Factory and then JCPenneys. Dillards, which owns two spaces in the mall, has kept one open as an outlet center and At Home, a home furnishing super store, occupies the former Sears site.
North Shore Square recently announced the impending arrival of Conn's Furniture at the old Burlington store, calling it a new anchor for the mall. But Cromer shook his head at that description, saying that the store, which sells furniture, appliances and electronics, will only use part of the space.
Shane Tully, the co-manager of the shoe store Journeys, one of the handful of retailers remaining, said that their lease is up in July, and they are waiting to hear what the owner, the Canadian-based Morguard Corporation, is planning to do.
"If they could get things in here that people in this town need," Tully said, shaking his head. "I think they just lost hope."
But the mayor isn't giving up on the property. He's shown the mall to a number of prospective tenants, floating ideas for turning it into a medical mall, a soundstage for the film industry, a distribution site and even a place for manufacturing.
"There's an interest but not an enthusiasm," Cromer said.
Even so, Cromer remains optimistic. Morguard, which has talked to the mayor about tearing down everything but the four big box retail spaces to create more of a modern layout, has shown a willingness to work with the city in finding new life for the dying mall.
Cromer points to an old mall in Jackson, Miss. that was turned into a medical mall, a kind of one-stop shop for patients that allows them to more easily schedule checkups, tests and other diagnostic procedures. That prospect is still being actively discussed, he said.
The mayor said he would still like to see some retail retained at the site and thinks such a mix could work, even with some of the more unusual potential uses, like manufacturing or distribution, if there was sufficient physical separation.
Morguard representatives could not be reached for comment this week. But Cromer said that the owners are spending money on the facility, including work to bring its water systems up to new regulations. A Raising Canes is also being built in front of the mall.
The mall's owners persuaded the City Council to create an economic development district in 2014 so that some of the sales taxes generated there could be used to revamp the property and potentially court new tenants. Cromer said that Morguard recently made inquiries about that money in the hopes of drawing on it for some of the work it's been doing.
But heating, cooling and maintaining the 622,000-square-foot mall is expensive, especially for a site with few tenants. "They're bleeding cash," Cromer said.
The city has an economic stake in the mall and surrounding commercial area, too. Slidell annexed the mall property before St. Tammany Parish had a sales tax, and the property is not subject to a tax-sharing agreement that the city and parish government forged afterwards.
"We're leaving no stone unturned," Cromer said.
But while government officials think in terms of revenue and jobs, Slidell residents harbor nostalgia for North Shore Square and its place as a center not only of commerce but of community.
Tracy Gallinghouse said she misses shopping in a mall and has found that the closures have forced her to shop more online.
She has fond memories of times spent with her kids at the mall, eating at the food court and just seeing people.
"Now the only time we see anyone is when we go there to vote," she said.