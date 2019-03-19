COMMUNITY EVENTS
BAYOU BASH: March 22-24. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 400 Westchester Place, Slidell. Three days of food, drink, rides and music to benefit the school and other church activities. Free admission, $35 ride passes. (985) 643-3230 or bayoubash.net.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: March 23, 8-11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave. $6.
CANCER SUPPORT NETWORK COOKOFF: March 23, noon- 3 p.m. Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Drive, Covington. Food, games and children’s activities presented by the Louisiana Firefighters. $10 adults, $6 kids. lakeviewregional.com.
JAZZ ON THE BAYOU: March 23-24, 3-7 p.m. Chateau Kole, 35090 Bishop Road, Slidell. Piano great Ronnie Kole’s 27th annual fundraiser befitting STARC, Safe Harbor and other local nonprofits. $115. (985) 445-3380.
GRANDE ECHAPPE: March 23, 6:30 p.m. Ballet Apetrei, 829 Asbury Drive, Mandeville. Ballet Apetrei’s annual fundraiser featuring music by Dustan Louque and Margaret Herbert, performances by New Orleans Ballet artists and plenty of food and drink. $50. (985) 624-3622.
WOOFSTOCK: March 24, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Peace, love and doggies! The Northshore Humane Society event features low-cost veterinary care and adoptions along with family fun. (985) 892-7387 or northshorehumane.org.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: March 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 200-500 blocks of North Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, music and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
CRUISIN’ FOR AUTISM AWARENESS: March 30, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Daisy Duke’s, 1200 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Classic car show to raise autism awareness. Free. (571) 269-3956.
WHOLE TOWN GARAGE SALE & FLEA MARKET: March 30, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Throughout Abita Springs. Flea market vendors and locals combine to offer bargains of all descriptions in a fundraiser for the Abita Springs Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 871-5327 or trailheadmuseum.org.
OLDE TOWNE SLIDELL ANTIQUES SPRING STREET FAIR: March 30-31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell. The two-day family event features more than 200 booths of antiques, collectibles and arts and crafts, plus food and live music on three stages. Free. (985) 710-9122 or slidellantiques.com.
BUBBLY ON THE BAYOU: March 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Salmen-Fritchie House, 127 Cleveland St., Slidell. Rainbow Child Care fundraiser with a Kentucky Derby theme. $65 advance, $75 at the door. (985) 646-1603 or rainbowccc.org.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: April 4, 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL PARTY: April 5, 5-10 p.m. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Crafts, kids activities, pet adoptions and more. Free. (985) 285-5163 or facebook.com/greenoaksapothecary/
GARDEN TO TABLE SYMPOSIUM: April 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 203 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. The St. Tammany Town & Country Garden Club presents a day of program featuring authorities on passing along tradition and history through food and gardens featuring a “Taste of” luncheon. $10. (985) 218-8898 or townandcountrygc.weebly.com.
ARTS EVENING CULTURAL FESTIVAL: April 6, 4-9 p.m. Olde Towne Slidell. One of the largest events of its kind on the north shore featuring art, food, live music, dancing, dining and shopping. More than 100 artists will display their work. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
MANDEVILLE LIONS CLUB CARS FOR A CAUSE: April 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mandeville Lions House, 720 Lafitte St. Classic car show benefiting the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation. Free. (985) 630-6651.
EARTH DAY: April 6, 9 a.m.-noon. Covington City Hall parking lot, North Jefferson at West 24th Ave. All sorts of paper material accepted for shredding by Keep Covington Beautiful. Free. (985) 867-3652 or keepcovingtonbeautiful.com.
COVINGTON LIONS CLUB CAR SHOW: April 6, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Classic car show benefiting eye charities of Louisiana. (985) 966-3786.
SOUTHERN NIGHTS: April 6, 7-10 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 71667 Level St. The seventh annual fundraiser for the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation featuring dinner and dancing. $60. (985) 892-8111 or womenscenterforhealling.org.
NORTHSHORE GAME NIGHT: April 7, 5-8 p.m. Trinity Banquet Hall, 1000 Caruso Blvd., Slidell. Leadership Northshore teams compete for local charities. $15. facebook.com/northshoregamenight/
A TASTE OF COVINGTON: April 10-14. Various times and locations. The annual festival of wine, food, music and art featuring special events each evening. (504) 439-2543 or atasteofcovington.org.
EASTER AT THE MARKET: April 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Kids-oriented day featuring face-painting and more. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
ARTS & CULTURE EXPERIENCE: April 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Abita Brewing Co., 166 Barbee Rd., Covington. Lifestyles Health & Wellness Magazine presents its first experience including a crawfish cook-off and a 5K run. Free. (985) 893-3143.
EGG ROLLIN’ AT THE TRAILHEAD: April 20, 10 a.m.-Noon. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The 22nd annual Easter festival for kids featuring a petting zoo, crafts and games for kids. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
QUACK A FALAYA: April 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Chimes, 19130 Rogers St., Covington. Rubber duck races, presented by the Covington Rotary Club. Free admission, $20 to sponsor duck. River clean up 8 a.m. Eventbrite.com/5th-annual-quack-a-falaya-rubber-duck races.
MUSIC
EVER MORE NEST: Wednesday, 7 p.m. The Lobby Lounge at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. New Orleans-based songwriter Kelcy Mae’s project in a nightclub setting. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650 or harborcenter.org
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon-2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: April 19, 6 p.m. Foot of Columbia Street, Covington. Artists TBA. sunsetatthelanding.org.
FAURE REQUIEM: Friday, 7:30 p.m. and March 24, 4 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Northlake Performing Arts Society presents an evening of French classics. $21, 10-under free. (985) 276-9335 or npas.ticketleap.com
CHASE TYLER BAND: Friday, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Opening night of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
MEMORY THEORY DUO: Friday, 9 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. No cover. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse, com.
HELEN GILLET & WAZOZO: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
MICHAEL O’HARA: Saturday, 9:30 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
BUSKER FESTIVAL: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. Abita Springs Trailhead Park, 22161 Level St. The ninth annual festival featuring Zach Bryson & the Meat Rack, The Bad Penny Pleasure Makers, Crazy Arms, Shake ‘Em Jazz Band, Dr. Bird and the Beak Division and Tuba Skinny. Benefits the Abita Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 871-5327 or trailheadmuseum.org.
BOOGIE FALAYA: March 29, 5:30 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 114 Terra Bella Blvd. Free, (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
THE BOOGIE MEN: March 29, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
GAITHER VOCAL BAND: March 29, 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington, 62883 La. 1089. The multi-Grammy winning gospel group in concert. (855) 484-1991.
AARON FORET: March 29-31, 6 p.m. Land O’ Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $12 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or camplop.com.
REDLINE: March 31, 5 p.m. Heritage Park, Slidell. The Bayou Jam series continues. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
DAVE JORDAN AND NIA: April 5, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com
R0CKIN’ THE RAILS: Thursdays in April, 5-7 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Artists TBA. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
THE TELEGRAPH SALESMEN: April 6, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. First night of the Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
BEETHOVEN SYMPHONY NO. 7: April 12, 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington, 62883 La. 1089. Cellist Julian Steckel makes his Louisiana Philharmonic debut with Beethoven’s symphony plus works by Peter Schickele and Sergei Prokofiev with a preconcert talk by the conductor. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
CHUBBY CARRIER: April 12, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
FOUR UNPLUGGED: April 13, 5:30 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 114 Terra Bella Blvd. Free, (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
SGT. PEPPER'S: April 14, 5-7 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The Beatles tribute band performs as part of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
BIRCH PEREIRA & THE GIN JOINTS: April 18, 7 p.m. Lobby Lounge at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650 or harborcenter.org.
THE NEW ORLEANS COTTONMOUTH KINGS: April 20, 6:30 p.m., Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SHEAUXDOWN: April 20, 7 p.m. Land-0-Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Rd, Covington. $10 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or lopcg.com.
AMANDA SHAW AND THE CUTE GUYS: April 20, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. The Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
ABITA OPRY: April 20, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. The Three Rivers Cooperative, David Bivens, The Wasted Lives and Dr. Bird and the Beak Division perform. $20. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
THEATER
THE UNEXPECTED GUEST: Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m., 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. An Agatha Christie murder mystery. $19 adults; $17 senior/military; $14 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
LAURA: Friday through March 31. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Community Theatre, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Noir tale of a police detective falling for a mysterious woman. $30-$15. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
MAMMA MIA!: Friday through April 19. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. March 24 and 31. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The hit musical featuring the songs of ABBA. Tickets start at $27. (985) 649-3727.
THE SPARKLY CLEAN FUNERAL SINGERS: March 29-30; April 12-13; Café Luke Dinner Theatre, 153 Robert St, Slidell. Musical comedy starring Lori Molinary, Paul Page, Arianne Poole and Ladson Poole. $45. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
AUDITIONS
A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM: Saturday, 11 a.m. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Show dates are June 15-30. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
1776: March 24, 6-8 p.m. Playmakers Community Theatre. 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. The pre-Hamilton tale of the American Revolution. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
ART
JUST BELOW THE SURFACE: Daily through Saturday. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Tammany Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of photographer Michel Varisco. Artist talk on March 24, 4-6 p.m. Free. sttammany.art. (985) 892-8650.
SALAD DAYS: Daily through Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LA FEMME: Mondays-Fridays through April 26. The Atrium Gallery at Christwood, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Displaying the works of 40 female artists from St. Tammany Parish. Free. christwoodrc.com.
COVINGTON ART MARKET: April 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. sttammany.art. (985) 892-8650.
FROM THE VAULTS OF THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: April 10-May 24. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 2nd St., Wednesdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
SPRING FOR ART: April 13, 6-9 p.m. Downtown Covington. The St. Tammany Art Association presents an evening of dining and gallery specials featuring live music. Free. (985) 892-8650. sttammany.art.
DANCES
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: Saturday, 8 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Bruce Daigrepont performs. $9 members; $11 nonmembers. (504) 583-8603.
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Ted Kennedy is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
KID STUFF
BARNES & NOBLE STORY TIMES: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., 3414 U.S. 190, Saturday — Little Big Truck;" March 30 — "We Are Gardeners." (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
CAMELLIA CITY KIDS FUN FEST: March 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. Pony rides, music, a petting zoo and more at the fourth annual project of Leadership Northshore. $5. (504) 914-9301 or facebook.com/camelliacityfunfest/
EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS: April 7 and 14. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington. (844) 866-1907 or southernhotel.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Wednesday, 1 p.m. — Nature Walk and Titivation; March 22 and 27, 7 p.m. Moonlight Hike and Marshmallow Melt, Saturday, 9 a.m. — Walk in the Woods and Medicinal Plants; Sunday, 8 a.m., Dog Wag and Walk; Tuesday, 6 p.m. — Twilight Bicycling on the Back Trails; March 29, noon — All About Nature book club; March 30 — Louisiana Iris Bloom Celebration, 9 a.m. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
GREAT LOUISIANA BIRDFEST: April 5-8. Times vary. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Birders can experience many of St. Tammany Parish’s favorite viewing spots in the 23rd annual event presented by the nature center. Both experts and novices can take guided trips either on foot or via pontoon boats or canoes. $5 to $45. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
WEEKLY EVENTS
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; Saturdays, 8 a.m.-Noon, Covington Police Department, 609 N. Columbia St. (985) 966-1786 or covingtonfarmersmarket.org.
LAFITTE STREET MARKET: Thursdays, 4-8 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 698 Lafitte St., Mandeville. (985) 630-2990.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: Third Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 64378 La. 41, (985) 640-5482.
PEARL RIVER FARMER’S MARKET: Saturdays, 2-5 p.m. 67518 Lon Road. (985) 956-1494.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: Fourth Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 13401 June St., behind City Hall. (985) 507-6496 or villageoffolsom.com.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: Saturdays. 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. (985) 624-3147.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. (985) 640-7112 or camelliacitymarket.org.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET — Sundays, Noon-4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 28049 Main St. (985) 807-4447 or townofsabitasprings.com.
BREW KREWE ON THE RUN: Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Tammany Trace. Beer run to Abita Brewery. $30. abita.com.
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., 635386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: Third Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., Mandeville. (985) 892-6766.
SLIDELL LIONS BINGO: Thursdays, 2:30 p.m. Slidell Lions House, 336 Cleveland St., (985) 649-1644.
COVINGTON BINGO: Sundays. 2 p.m., St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.