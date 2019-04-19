St. Tammany Fire Protection District 11 Chief Jack Dockery briefed the Pearl River Board of Aldermen on April 16 about a public hearing next month when the district’s board of commissioners plan to roll forward three of four millages that fund fire-fighting operations in the district.
A special meeting of Fire District 11 commissioners is scheduled for May 31 at St. Tammany Parish Government Headquarters to discuss the roll forward.
Dockery said plans are to roll forward three of four millages that fund Fire District 11, but at the same time roll back the fourth millage so there would be no additional cost to district taxpayers.
Fire District 11 has a maximum millage of 43 mills as approved by district voters. The rate currently is set at 42.17 but a roll forward on May 31 would increase the rate to 42.88. The fourth millage would be rolled back .71 mills to return the overall rate to 42.17. That fourth millage is set to expire this year with a new tax measure, approved by Fire District 11 voters in 2018, set to take its place in 2020.
The series of moves would increase the district’s total revenue to $1.512 million, Dockery said, or only $25,167.15 more if the rates remained as they are.
A public hearing on the matter will take place, as well, at Koop Drive on May 31. The roll forward does not require voter approval, but Dockery encouraged citizens to attend the meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 21490 Koop Drive just north of Mandeville. The chief said public notice ads will be placed in the St. Tammany Farmer to alert the public of the district's plans, and that Fire District 11 social media channels also will list information about the millage adjustments.
In other business at the April 16 board of aldermen meeting, members approved an ordinance that established sexual harassment training procedures for town employees and supervisors. Each year, employees will receive an hour of sexual harassment training while supervisors and town leaders will receive two hours of training.
Pearl River Town Attorney Tim Mathison said the ordinance also requires the town to post the policy on the town’s website. Beginning next February, the town must also compile a report which lists any sexual harassment complaints from the previous year.