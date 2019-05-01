A Mandeville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to possession of heroin.
Mark H. Anglin, Jr., 34, was sentenced by 22nd Judiciail District Judge Scott Gardner as a multiple offender to 30 years in prison, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Warren Montgomery said.
Anglin’s prior felony convictions include third offense DWI, aggravated battery and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. He also faces an armed robbery charge that is set for trial in June.
He was charged with heroin possession after a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputy stopped him for a traffic violation last August and discovered a bag of heroin in his pocket and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the DA's office.
During that stop, the deputy learned that there was a warrant out for Anglin on an armed robbery charge. He is accused of robbing a victim of $1,00 in cash and a mobile phone at gunpoint on June 25, 2018.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Adair prosecuted the case. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated it.