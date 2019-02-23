LAFAYETTE — The St. Paul’s boys soccer team was determined to not let this season end like last year's did.
It only took them 53 seconds to ensure it wouldn't.
Junior Michael Dufour scored in the first minute of play to spark the top-seeded Wolves to a 3-0 victory over second-seed Jesuit in the 2019 AllState Sugar Bowl LHSAA Division I State Championship on Feb. 23 at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Soccer Complex.
Dufour tallied each of St. Paul's three goals and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Match.
It was an especially rewarding win for the Wolves as Jesuit defeated them in overtime at the state finals last season.
And Dufour was the difference this go-round.
He headed a ball into the net off senior Conner Walmsley’s left-footed free kick to give St. Paul’s a 1-0 advantage with only seconds removed from the game clock.
St. Paul's (25-1-5) didn't lose to an in-state opponent this season. Their only setback came in a 2-1, double overtime loss to Los Angeles-based Cathedral High School in the North Texas Elite Showcase.
The state championship win on Feb. 23 was St. Paul's fifth in the past six seasons.
“The early goal changed everything for us,” Dufour said. “We get the early goal, and it starts everything off. That allowed us to not play with that little chip on our shoulder, but honestly to me, the second goal was more important. We didn’t have to worry about one goal and (Jesuit) was back in it like last year. The second goal did it.
“I left this game a year ago in tears. To come home now with a championship is everything. It means the world to me.”
The teams headed to the locker room with the Wolves up 1-0. Jesuit had a chance to tie in the 32nd minute, but Gabe Sims had a header saved by St. Paul’s keeper Trace Roberts.
Dufour’s second goal came early in the second half on another header, this time off the right foot of junior Jimmy Till in the 48th minute. Dufour secured his hat trick in the 54th minute on a penalty kick.
“This year is even more special because of what happened last year,” Wolves coach Sean Moser said. “We finished our chances well tonight, and I honestly believe we could have had another one or two goals. We worked on free kicks and converted three of them. I thought (except for a 10-minute stretch midway through the first half,) we dominated the match.
“You actually worry as a coach about your team after grabbing a goal that quick. But we didn’t lose momentum, we settled in and played well.”
It was the second time the Wolves and Blue Jays played this season. The rivals battled to a scoreless tie on Nov. 20 in New Orleans.