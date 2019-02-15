For years, Ronnie and Gardner Kole have recognized STARC as an organization worthy of support.
On Feb. 14, it was STARC’s turn to recognize the Koles for their philanthropy.
STARC officials named the non-profit group’s facility on Fremaux Avenue near Slidell for the Koles in a ceremony attended by board members, clients and supporters from throughout the parish.
A sign reading “In Honor of Ronnie & Gardner Kole” was installed above the front entrance of the 26,000-square-foot building, which opened in early 2018. The building is specifically designed to support STARC’s adult work-training program -- a vital part of the mission for STARC, which since 1972 has advocated for and assisted intellectually and developmentally challenged St. Tammany residents.
It’s a mission that the Koles take to heart. For the past 26 years, the Jazz on the Bayou fundraiser they host at their Bayou Liberty home has raised money to help several local non-profits, including STARC. The Koles’ party has raised more than $1.5 million for non-profits in that time, with $565,000 going to STARC since it became a beneficiary in 2006.
“There’s no way we can do what we do today without such generous support. We’re in this building today because of your support,” STARC Executive Director Mark Baham told the Koles. “We wanted to do something special for you to let you know who much you mean to us.
“Valentine’s Day seemed like the perfect day to do this because of the heart you’ve had for STARC.”
Ronnie Kole, the world-renowned pianist who has played for U.S. presidents and Pope John Paul II, told the crowd that he was afflicted with heart trouble as a child and, as a result, was placed in a home for handicapped children in his native Chicago. He said that experience gives him a special affinity for STARC and its clients.
“I grew up in the environment of handicapped people, and of course handicapped is just a word,” he said. “It has nothing to do with the ability of people who are disabled.”
The Koles credited former St. Margaret Mary School Principal (and musician friend) Bobby Ohler with introducing them to STARC. Ohler and his wife, Sue, mentioned the group over dinner one evening, and the Koles knew right away they wanted to steer a portion of Jazz on the Bayou proceeds to STARC.
“Bobby said ‘Why don’t you look into STARC? You’ll be impressed,’” Gardner Kole said. “And we have been.”
Following short speeches by several members of the STARC Board of Directors and comments from the Koles, those attending gathered in the foyer of the building, where Kole played his unique renditions of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Amazing Grace.” Cake and refreshments were served.
Now in their late 80s, the Koles turned over Jazz on the Bayou management to daughter-in-law Elizabeth Schneider and family friend Pam Franklin several years ago. Both women have handled their roles with great care knowing the Koles’ dedication to the non-profits they’ve embraced.
The ceremony on Feb. 14 was a way for STARC to say “Thanks.”
“(We judge success) by the level of smiles on the faces of our clients,” said STARC Treasurer Steve Duvernay. “Gardner and Ronnie, you put the smiles on their faces.”
The Slidell City Council voted late last year to name the amphitheater stage at Heritage Park in honor of the Koles for their contributions to Slidell’s cultural arts, as well. That dedication is expected to happen sometime this spring.
The 27th Jazz on the Bayou fund-raiser will be held March 23-24 at Chateau Kole. For more information or to purchase tickets, go online to jazzonthebayou.com or call (985) 445-3300.