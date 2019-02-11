Junior Malia Cazalot’s header in the second 10-minute overtime period proved to be the game-winner as the Northlake Christian girls’ soccer team advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history after a 1-0 win over Pope John Paul II at Wolverine Stadium in Covington in the Division IV state quarterfinals.
“I knew we were running out of time and all I could think about was that I had to get the ball in the back of the net,” Cazalot said. “As I saw Sydney (Cardwell) coming in I knew she would try to get the ball to me. I saw the keeper coming out and I kind of just headed it in. It was a great feeling with my teammates yelling and screaming.”
Northlake Christian (12-5-3) and Pope John Paul II (12-7-3) competed head-to-head in a physical match battling through 80-minutes of regulation play scoreless, heading into the first 10-minute overtime. Both defenses did their jobs during regulation, with Wolverines sophomore keeper Abbie Davis leading the way with 16 saves on the night.
Jaguars keeper Lauren Jones was injured 16 minutes into the second half after defending a shot in the box. She was unable to return and replaced by freshman Marcelle Tiblier, who held her own, until very late in the second overtime. Northlake Christian had a couple opportunities early in the first overtime, but Tiblier denied those attempts.
Happy with the victory, Wolverines coach Nick Chetta credited both teams with an outstanding effort. “Pope played a great game,” he said. “It’s what a quarterfinal is supposed to be. Two good teams that compete. It’s a district rival so we know each other well. Both teams were resilient especially with a couple injuries both teams dealt with. The girls are heading to the semifinals for the first time in school history.”
Pope’s Olivia Johnson said it was tough loss.
“It was a good match form start to finish. We both played well, and I couldn’t have asked for any more from my teammates. We played our hearts out. It is what it is,” she said.
Jaguars coach Meaux Homburg praised her players.
“They never gave up. We’ve come a long way as a team. We’ve definitely grown,” she said. “I asked the girls to lay it on the line and give me 150-percent and they absolutely did that. I told them to hold their heads up and be proud.”