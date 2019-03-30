Retired businessman Mark Johnson, making his first run for public office, was elected Covington’s next mayor after soundly defeating two longtime Covington political leaders on Saturday.
With all 21 of the city’s precincts reporting, Johnson had 52 percent of the vote (1,652 of 3,183 votes cast).
Rick Smith, a two-term councilman from Covington’s District E, had 30 percent (950 votes), and former two-term mayor Candace Watkins finished third with 18 percent (581 votes.)
All three are Republicans.
Political pundits thought Smith and Watkins might have enough firepower to force a runoff, but only moments after the polls closed at 8 p.m., early voting results were released and they showed Johnson with 56 percent, more than double Smith’s 28 percent.
Smith chipped into the lead as Saturday’s votes were tallied, but not enough to force a runoff with the 60-year-old Johnson.
"We emphasized early voting," Johnson said. "We came back (to the pack) some as today's votes were counted, but we expected to do well (with early votes)."
Johnson said he hadn't allowed himself to think of the possibility of winning the race outright, nor to focus on the possibility of a runoff.
"As a businessman, you always look at the bottom line, and we got that when all the votes were counted," he said. "I wasn't thinking about anything but today."
Johnson, who formerly owned residential building and home health care companies, gained key endorsements from the Alliance for Good Government, the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee, and the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee.
He started campaigning for mayor not long after current Mayor Mike Cooper was elected to his second term in 2015.
Cooper was term-limited from running again for mayor and instead is running for St. Tammany Parish president.
Cooper didn't make a public endorsement in the campaign to name his successor, but he did stop by Bogue Falaya Hall on Saturday night to congratulate the mayor-elect at what turned out to be a victory party.
Smith, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2003, said Saturday’s results surprised him.
“This is not the outcome we expected tonight, but this is the process that makes America great,” Smith said. “I wish our new mayor-elect the best as he moves ahead.”
The candidates all focused on similar issues in the campaign, including drainage, infrastructure, attracting and retaining businesses, restoration of the West 30s neighborhood, public safety and ways to maintain Covington's quality of life.
The race was fairly low-key, with all three candidates spreading their message door to door to and at small public events. Johnson said Smith and Watkins ran "upbeat and positive" campaigns, and he expressed thanks for the way the race was conducted.
Johnson said he will take "a week or two off to relax" and then hopes to meet with Cooper to begin laying the foundation for his administration.