The St. Tammany Parish Government Department of Environmental Services was awarded the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award at an award ceremony held May 30 in Baton Rouge.
DES won the LDEQ Outstanding Achievement Award for its Decentralized Management Program located in the Bayou Liberty Watershed in the Slidell area. The program, funded in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, reduces pollution and increases septic system compliance in a targeted area through the inspection and repair of home septic systems. Outreach and education on the proper installation, maintenance and use of septic systems also are important parts of the effort.
Because of the success of the pilot program, a parishwide DMP was developed.
“I am extremely proud of our environmental services team," St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said. "The program is a sound, smart and innovative way to make a real impact on the lives of our citizens. … We are committed to continuing this program, where we will see continual improvements in water quality all around the parish.”
The DES team chose the Bayou Liberty Watershed because it is identified on the EPA’s 303(d) List of Impaired Waterbodies. Door-to-door inspections in the area revealed an initial 59% failure rate of the systems, including 132 unpermitted septic tanks. At the conclusion of the project, the majority of identified repairs had been made, more than 80 of the septic tanks were replaced, and water quality improved significantly. A 400% reduction in biochemical oxygen demand, indicating an improvement in overall water quality, was observed in Bayou Liberty.
