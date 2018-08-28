Mary DuBuisson, who's running for the Slidell-area House District 90 seat, announced Tuesday that she won't seek the endorsement of the St. Tammany Republic Parish Executive Committee, citing a campaign event that eight members of the group co-hosted for one of her opponents, John Raymond.
Three of the four candidates in the Nov. 6 race to replace Greg Cromer are Republicans: DuBuisson, Raymond and Brian Glorioso. Sean Morrison is a Democrat.
DuBuisson cited a July 12 candidate meet-and-greet event for Raymond held at the home of Linda Begue, days before qualifying for the race even began, as the reason she's not pursuing the endorsement.
Begue chairs the RPEC. In all, eight members of the 19-member body were listed on the invitation to the event, along with other Republican heavy-hitters in St. Tammany such as state Sen. Jack Donahue and state Reps. Reid Falconer and Mark Wright.
Raymond is also a member of the RPEC, as is DuBuisson's political consultant, James Hartman, so neither of them can vote on the endorsement.
At least 12 members must vote to endorse a candidate, DuBuisson's news release noted, and with Raymond and Hartman barred from voting, that means only 17 members are eligible to vote.
"Since a near-majority of the eligible voting RPEC members put their names on an invitation for one of the other candidates, it doesn't seem like a wise use of time to seek that endorsement," DuBuisson said in a prepared statement. "This is basic math: If all eight stick to their support of their pre-anointed candidate, no one else will be able to achieve the 12-vote supermajority needed to secure the endorsement."
The panel meets Tuesday night to consider the endorsement in the House race, along with secretary of state and U.S. representative.
Hartman, who said he wrote much of the RPEC's ethics policy during his first term on the committee, said that nothing in the by-laws prohibits members from co-hosting the event. He added that he's not suggesting that they group has done anything "technically improper."
"What they have done, however, has compromised the integrity of any endorsement process in this race. If they endorse the third Republican in the race, it will appear they are doing so to avoid the appearance of internal bias; if they endorse the RPEC member who has apparently already garnered significant RPEC support, it will expose a pre-decision before other candidates are even heard."
RPEC also consulted all of its members — including Raymond — in creating the candidate questionnaire, DuBuisson said.
She said she's not attacking Raymond or the RPEC, but "no candidate for any office should be invited to participate in the crafting of his or her own endorsement questionnaire."
Begue, who has been on the RPEC for two years, said that members frequently support candidates, and that's as it should be, since the point of the process is to elect good Republicans to public office.
When multiple Republicans are running, it's difficult to get the required two-thirds majority, she said, and many times the RPEC ends up making no endorsement for that reason.
"I'm very sorry that Mary has taken this position," Begue said. "Nothing's been fixed, nothing's been prearranged...I hope all the Republicans would come so we get to hear everyone."
Begue said that the questionnaire is a basic one that's been used by the RPEC for years and neither she nor any current members created it. The only changes made were the elimination of some questions that were specific to the Slidell mayor's race earlier this year, she said.