Nov. 26
Kathryn Allen: 60, 740 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, theft (felony), two counts of contempt of court.
Garic Aleman: 46, 36065 Wild Road, Pearl River, theft under $1,000, motor vehicles, alteration or removal of VIN number, possession of Schedule II, no inspection sticker, parking in spaces for disabled persons, no proof of insurance, dealer inventory plates.
Edward Warren: 43, 26601 Jay Warren Road, Franklinton, aggravated assault, simple battery.
Jimmie Peppe: 45, 2832 Darson Lane, Fort Worth, Texas, probation violation.
Kenneth Sherry: 33, 2414 Maryland Ave., Flint, Michigan, probation violation.
Sterling Emery: 32, 318 Clark St., Picayune, probation violation.
Dennis King: 23, 66510 Chris Kennedy Road, Pearl River, battery of a correctional facility employee, second degree robbery, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Samuel Stewart: 23, 614 Richmond St., Bogalusa, indecent behavior with a juvenile, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Joel Giroir: 34, 364 Jefferson Heights, Baton Rouge, probation violation.
Shawn Fox: 42, 1026 Sullivan Drive, Bogalusa, possession of Schedule II drug; methamphetamine, possession of or dealing in firearms, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of contempt of court, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Samantha Palmisano: 38, 13208 Jackson St., Folsom, theft of goods less than $500, theft under $1,000.
Lori Howland: 33, 29548 South Satsuma Road, Livingston, parole violation.
Malik Patterson: 20, 2515 S. Prieur St., New Orleans, simple burglary, theft motor vehicle, attempted, theft of a firearm.
Michael Hill: 56, 41139 Happywoods Road, Hammond, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, careless operation.
Jeffrey White: 26, 59274 Herwig Road, Slidell, parole violation.
Nov. 27
Daniel Glover: 48, 13212 Jackson St., Folsom, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving too fast for conditions.
Timothy Oliver: 40, 17889 Sister Road, Ponchatoula, housed for court.
Joshua Sullivan: 37, 179 Remmy Court, Mandeville, obscenity.
Bennie Mayes: 43, 42505 Nursery St., Covington, contempt of court.
Victor Harris: 20, 945 Armand St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Adrian Adels: 28, 680 Nancy St., Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Sean Menne: 45, 1010 West Hall, Slidell, contempt of court.
Brett Perrin: 42, 2126 Park Drive, Slidell, obedience to police officers, weights and standards, possession of Schedule II.
Sean Choudhuri-Coe: 21, 200 Flear St., Covington, simple burglary, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Charles Beyer: 31, 1514 Hunters Point Road, Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule I, two counts of contempt of court.
Emily Davidson: 29, 4859 Magnolia Drive, Slidell, expired license plate, distribute of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Keith James: 28, 3234 Peoples Ave., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Aaron Bell: 24, 400 Woodridge Blvd., Mandeville, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Nicholas Campbell: 29, 536 Lee Drive, Slidell, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Robert Ellis: 50, 336 River Point Drive, Destrehan, fugitive.
Tiffany Evans: 28, 166 Palm Springs Drive, Slidell, theft (felony).
Gabrielle Melerine: 21, 814 Rue Rochelle, Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court.
Kevin Quatrevingt: 34, 62114 Warrior Drive, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Krystal Malanders: 48, 29284 Berry Todd Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Shannon Williams: 47, 13 Diamond, Picayune, Mississippi, possession of Schedule II.
Tyterrion Collier: 18, 411 E. Colorado St., Hammond, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court, fugitive.
William Nightingale: 29, 741 Armand St., Mandeville, fugitive.
James Lonardo: 50, 480 Lenwood Drive, Slidell, DWI second offense, careless operation, no driver’s license on person.
Tramel Aultman: 18, 15 Grongins Mill Lane, Slidell, fugitive, theft under $1,000, resisting an officer.
Nicholas Nigro: 18, 17125 Galloway Road, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Nov. 28
Kenneth Demoran: 48, 1334 Constitution Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule II, expired license plate, contempt of court.
Heather Sharp: 35, 25640 West Spruce St., Lacombe, drug court sanction, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Katherine Miller: 26, 29120 Gordon Road, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Alana Antonie: 33, 1616 Cherry St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, cruelty to juveniles.
Kristian Stubbs: 17, 300 Weldon Park Drive, Mandeville, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Nathaniel Burnette: 42, 64122 James Crosby, Pearl River, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, child desertion, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, cruelty to juveniles, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I.
Craig Smith: 52, 59350 U.S. 190, Slidell, fugitive.
Niles Jones: 25, 172 Swallow St., Covington, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, simple assault.
Devin Arnoult: 22, 532 Richard Drive, Slidell, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offense.
Cody Collins: 40, 108 Rue Lamothe, Slidell, drug court sanction, contempt of court.
Jessie Smith: 33, 33259 John Crowe Road, Pearl River, resisting an officer.
Dwight Powell: 51, 1117 Dickory Drive, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Terrell Monroe: 31, 2800 Perdido St., New Orleans, housed for court.
Tyler Rineheart: 22, 32150 La. 75, Plaquemines, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driver must be licensed, careless operation, no child restraint.
Brett Boulden: 34, 1505 Hickory Drive, Slidell, flight from officer, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, two counts of fugitive, improper lane use, contempt of court.
Nov. 9
Jonathan Hallman: 56, 37502 Brown Village Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Carl Galatas 61, 34275 W. Dubuisson Road, Slidell, simple battery, theft under $1,000, contempt of court.
Freddy Rayson: 41, 31054 La. 435, Abita Springs, aggravated assault on peace officer with firearm, resisting an officer with force or violence, bicycles; front lamps; side and rear reflectors.
Thomas Clawson: 28, 23435 Burvant St., Abita Springs, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Robert Pecarrere: 59, 176 Live Oak St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, two headlights required.
Ablionica Lindsey: 27, 7250 Bunker Hill Road, New Orleans, theft (misdemeanor).
Terry Hymel: 36, 30150 Howell Crawford Road, Bush, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Jamal Robinson: 31, 2938 Harris Ave., Slidell, three counts of contempt of court, obstruction of justice, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Cauble: 33, 75340 Lenel Road, Covington, fugitive, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driving under suspension, two counts of contempt of court.
Pamela Cummings: 57, 2033 Ronald Reagan HWY, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Davis Ledoux: 23, 68350 Abney Drive, Mandeville, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Devin Leblanc: 22, 1511 Clover St., Mandeville, possession of Schedule I, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, no taillights.
Joseph Plagman: 28, 317 Thames Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Crystal Strate: 34, 7 Lurline Drive, Covington, probation violation.
Erin Hamby: 27, 59 Hidden Oaks Drive, Carriere, Mississippi, probation violation.
Jarrell Williams: 37, 58153 West Street, Slidell, fugitive, contempt of court.
Gary McClain: 36, 76029 Bob Levy Road, Talisheek, contempt of court, switched plates.
Jacob Provost: 30, 910 Avenue F, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Brent Lafrance: 36, 243 Ellis St., Ponchatoula, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Patricia Currie: 78, 630 N. Beau Chene Drive, Mandeville, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Arthur Fleming: 43, 41 Liberty Road, Picayune, Mississippi, failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $50,00, forgery.
Nathan Douglas: 44, 54 David Dawsey Road, Picayune, Mississippi, fugitive, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, $1,000 to less than $50,000.
Callie Byars: 31, 1208 Livingston St., Mandeville, contempt of court, simple burglary.
Adam Lopez: 34, 13549 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian, Mississippi, aggravated second degree battery.
Christopher Ellison: 32, 23109 Delery, Abita Springs, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Tyler Bonura: 26, 142 Hano Road, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Melinda Snow: 44, 804 North Sarrett Road, Metairie, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $20,000.
Nicholas Kephart: 25, 53434 Parker Road, Bogalusa, resisting an officer, contempt of court.
Nov. 30
James Booker: 61, 20026 Arthur Road, Covington, bank fraud.
Linda Ryan: 58, 34266 E. Kennedy Road, Pearl River, second degree battery.
Sabrina Melerine: 44, 61019 Charles Ave., Slidell, parole violation, possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calvin Schmiderer: 37, 36386 Eric St., Slidell, resisting an officer with force or violence, theft (misdemeanor), simple battery.
Larry Lee: 38, 32035 Pats Lane, Springfield, probation violation.
Jason Gipson: 39, 31319 Fact Road, Talisheek, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Marlon Jackson: 33, 1028 West 25th Ave., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, aggravated burglary; battery, violation of protection order.
Du Tran: 44, 8845 West Warner St., Bayou La Batre, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Tadd Gobert: 33, 4820 Ala. 188, Coden, Alabama, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Casey Collins: 36, 115 Jefferson Heights, Jefferson, housed for court.
Brett Schwab: 51, 21415 Heintz St., Abita Springs, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Samantha Landry: 24, 74014 Mcintyre Road, Abita Springs, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Gerry Robinson: 58, 11045 Lakewood Ave., Baton Rouge, bank fraud.
Brooke Hickey: 24, 834 North Pine St., Slidell, parole violation.
Joseph Reed: 45, 7817 Mayo Blvd., New Orleans, bank fraud, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Anthony Melerine: 26, 814 Rue Rochelle, Slidell, parole violation.
Ariana Stevenson: 34, 502 Beechwood Drive, Slidell, theft (felony).
Manuel Lagarde: 54, 113 Crescentwood Loop, Slidell, possession of Schedule IV.
Laquisha Dyson: 45, 1030 East 7th St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Gregory Guerin: 55, 11411 La. 1078, Folsom, drug court sanction.
Dec. 1
Steven Barbin: 54, 70082 9th Covington, drug court sanction.
Ross Giardina: 39, 226 Coin Du Lestin Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
George Kestler: 58, 213 Muskogee Trail, Madisonville, drug court sanction.
Willie Reynolds: 38, 3031 Southwest 9th St., New Orleans, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Jamie Herbert: 25, 130 Emerald Oaks Drive, Covington, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraperhanaila, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Winston Briggs: 25, 26226 East Birch St., Lacombe, simple criminal damage to property.
Jonathan Caillouet: 26, 4720 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, aggravated battery.
Donovan Smith: 24, 4810 Cypress Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Steven Simms: 30, 61127 Shady Pine Drive, Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Vincent Bonura: 38, 3607 West Grandlake Blvd., Kenner, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, no taillights, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Susan Usey: 61, 3111 Oak Lane, Slidell, simple battery.
Holli Elston: 35, 3682 Vantage Road, Cantonment, Florida, theft under $1,000.
Laytoya Cox: 34, 4128 Pecan St., Loganville, Georgia, attempt and conspiracy.
Jose Brito-Jimenes: 36, 162 Gardenia, Las Flores, California, attempt and conspiracy.
Jose Capacha: 40, 2809 St. Bernard Drive, Dallas, Texas, attempt and conspiracy.
Herschel Cain: 32, 130 Dayna Drive, Atlanta, Georgia, attempt and conspiracy.
Dustin Guy: 23, 74200 Allen Road, Abita Springs, hit and run, careless operation, driving under suspension, contempt of court.
Dec. 2
Steven Bordenave: 59, 1223 Fairfield Drive, Mandeville, illegal possession of stolen things, driving under suspension.
Raymond Ellis: 17, 101 Matthews Drive, Slidell, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Jeremy Oaks: 33, 158 Southwood Drive, Slidell, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Brittany James: 34, 158 Southwood Drive, Slidell, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tevin James: 18, 23730 Levy St., Plaquemine, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of weapons.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Ronni Todd: 49, 1608 Jackie Robinson Road, Bogalusa, theft (misdemeanor).
Sergio Rodriguez: 27, 4144 Georgia Ave., Kenner, DWI first offense, careless operation, establishing speed zones, no inspection sticker.
Chrisann Lefebre: 46, 422 Holmes Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
David Dimarco: 34, 83 Magnolia Lane, Covington, theft under $1,000.
Daniel Horvath: 32, 57296 Beech St., Slidell, fugitive.
Twenty-nine people were housed for immigration violations during the period of Nov. 26-Dec. 2.