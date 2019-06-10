The St. Tammany Parish Library will present a four-week Moon Landing Seminar to explore how the moon landing 50 years ago changed American culture. The sessions are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning Friday, June 14, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.
The seminar will consist of four phases: watching related movies, reading historical novels and scholarly articles; and discussing this milestone in human history.
For more information, call (985) 845-4819.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events June 12-19
HAMPSTEAD STAGE PRODUCTION: The Hampstead Stage Company will present “Stories in the Stars” at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave.; at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41; and at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Bogue Falaya Hall, 317 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. For information, call the Folsom Branch at (985) 796-9728, the Bush Branch at (985) 886-3588 or the Covington Temporary Branch at (985) 893-6280.
STORIES IN MOTION: The audience will perform the play “Beauty and the Beast” under the direction of Frank Levy at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville; at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190; and at 1:30 and 3 p.m. at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779, the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
TEEN ART WORKSHOP: The library’s artist-in-residence will help teens create clay tiles in the spirit of Piet Mondrian at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41; and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Covington Temporary Branch, 1200 Business U.S. 190. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518 or the Covington Temporary Branch at (985) 893-6280.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5 to 9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
TWEEN GALAXY SLIME CRAFT: Tweens ages 10 to 14 can enjoy creating galaxy slime at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call (985) 886-3588.
CAUSEWAY BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Dopesick” by Beth Macy at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally McKissack at (985) 626-9779.
STEPHEN KING LECTURE: Composition and literature educator Amanda Jacob will explore the complex universe of author Stephen King, often considered the master of horror, and his legacy at 6 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
TEEN MINUTE TO WIN IT: Teen contestants can take part in minute-long challenges using commonly available household items at 7 p.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
COSPLAY WORKSHOP: Teens can talk about their favorite fandoms and make fandom props at 6 p.m. Monday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
SCRABBLE TIME: Adults can make new friends while practicing their spelling and strategy skills at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
TALES WITH A TWIST: The audience will help tell the English folktale “The Stars in the Sky” with creative movement at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41; at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St.; and at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call the Pearl River Branch at (985) 863-5518, the Mandeville Branch at (985) 626-4293 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
BRUCE DAIGREPONT CONCERT: Adults can enjoy a fun and educational performance of Cajun music by Bruce Daigrepont and his band at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
ARMCHAIR ASTRONOMY: Adults can take a tour through the stars while watching beautiful images of space and learning about library resources that can help amateur astronomers at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
LIT WITS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information about the club, call branch manager Kay Redd at (985) 893-6285.
TEEN JEWELRY CRAFT: Teens can create cracked marble jewelry at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
CREATURES OF THE NIGHT: Teens can listen to the sounds of the Louisiana bayou at night with Ranger Becky at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.