Jack Sessions

Jack Sessions, who first ran for Pearl River police chief in 2010 against longtime incumbent Bennie Rayborn, is finally getting the job.

Sessions bested political newcomer Chris Culotta on Saturday in a race that showed Culotta in the lead most of the night.

In complete but unofficial returns, Sessions received 53 percent of the vote.

Sessions was the front-runner in the Nov. 6 primary that knocked out incumbent JJ Jennings. Culotta came in second, with Jennings third and Ronnie Marshall in last place.

Jennings, who was seeking a second term, had wrangled with the town's Board of Aldermen over his efforts to hire separate legal counsel for his department.

