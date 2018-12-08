Jack Sessions, who first ran for Pearl River police chief in 2010 against longtime incumbent Bennie Rayborn, is finally getting the job.

See New Orleans-area election results See complete election results from New Orleans-area races via the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office...

Sessions bested political newcomer Chris Culotta on Saturday in a race that showed Culotta in the lead most of the night.

In complete but unofficial returns, Sessions received 53 percent of the vote.

Sessions was the front-runner in the Nov. 6 primary that knocked out incumbent JJ Jennings. Culotta came in second, with Jennings third and Ronnie Marshall in last place.

Jennings, who was seeking a second term, had wrangled with the town's Board of Aldermen over his efforts to hire separate legal counsel for his department.