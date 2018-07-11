Despite three years of unsuccessfully submitting entries for the St. Tammany Art Association’s National Juried Artists Exhibition — better known as The Summer Show — Trent Pechon wasn’t exactly getting discouraged about his chosen career.
But Pechon, an interdisciplinary artist from Mandeville, welcomed getting a little positive affirmation, especially since he’s headed to the University of Arizona this fall to pursue a master's degree.
So imagine Pechon’s pleasure — and surprise — when not one but two of his works were chosen for the 53rd annual exhibition, which begins Saturday with a reception at the STAA’s Art House in Covington.
“I’m going into the next phase of my life,” said Pechon, who graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in fine arts. “So this is really encouraging to me. It justifies my feeling that I’m doing the right thing, or at least I’d like to think so.”
Pechon is one of five St. Tammany artists whose work was selected for the show, which runs through Aug. 18.
Like Pechon, Billie Whittington, of Covington, had two entries selected. Elisa Gauthreaux and Veronica Hallock, both of Covington, and Craig Taylor of Folsom had one each.
But this is no parochial show. The 28 works selected came from 336 entries by 121 artists in 22 states.
To STAA Executive Director Kim Bergeron, that’s an indication of the reputation the show has built by being in existence for more than a half-century.
“There are a lot of fine artists who want to participate in our show,” she said. “It’s very gratifying to see that level of interest and to know that the quality of the work we receive is outstanding.
“We consider ourselves a prestigious gallery, and this year is special to us because it’s our 60th anniversary. It just speaks to me about the reputation of the STAA.”
The number of works selected is down from 34 last year. But Bergeron said that is because juror Katie Pofhl, curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the New Orleans Museum of Art, tended to choose larger pieces that ate into the Art House’s limited wall space.
“She had more chosen originally,” Bergeron said. “We just had to cut the number down a little bit.”
And if Pechon’s work is any indication, Pofhl certainly has eclectic tastes.
“Double Standards” is his minimalist take on gender roles in American society. A broom is displayed next to a newspaper clipping from the 1920s promoting women’s fashions.
“By dividing the stereotype of the 'housewife' into two parts, I intend to explore equality in gender roles, questioning the concept of the 'ideal woman,'" Pechon said in his entry statement. “In doing so, exposing the long-lasting effect of the construction of the feminine gender role on women’s identities, which is still having an impact on the women of today.”
His “Motor Home” has a more heartwarming theme.
One in a series of more than 60 photographs Pechon has created over the past three years, it consists of several dozen small, wooden houses sitting on the dashboard of a car going down Interstate 12.
“What I’m trying to say there is that no matter where you are, there’s always ‘home,’” he said. “When we’re in the car, we’re usually thinking about going home.”
Along with the juried show, there will be a members’ exhibition at the opening reception, which coincides with the Second Saturday Art Walk on North Columbia Street.
At the closing reception, which will feature conversations with the artists, a new members’ exhibition will be on display. And, as it happens, Aug. 18 is also Covington White Linen for Public Art Night.
“Our members take a lot of pride in the Summer Show,” Bergeron said. “That’s why we enjoy filling the place with their work, too.”
Pechon’s entries, along with the others, will be contending for a $1,000 best-in-show award funded by Heather Case in memory of her grandmother, Miriam Barranger, for whom the STAA’s main gallery is named.
And beyond that, all of the works will be for sale.
“To come in and look at them is free,” Bergeron said. “But if you want to take one home, bring your credit card or your checkbook.”
Undoubtedly, Pechon and the others would appreciate it.