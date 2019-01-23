MOTHERHOOD STUDY: St. Peter Catholic Church, 318 Jefferson Ave., Covington, will host a study for mothers and expectant mothers at 9:15 a.m. on select Fridays, beginning Jan. 25, based on "Good Enough is Good Enough: Confessions of an Imperfect Catholic Mom," by Colleen Duggan. Registration is $30 and includes the book. Scholarships are available. For information, contact Beth Montelepre, (504) 220-4626, or the church at (985) 892-2422.
HEALING PRESENTATION: "Learn to Pray and Heal, A Spiritual Adventure" will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville, sponsored by the First Churches of Christ, Scientist, in Covington and New Orleans. Nate Frederick, a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship, will give the 45-minute presentation. Child care is available. For information, call (985) 237-3306.
MINISTRY CELEBRATION: Pentecost Baptist Church will celebrate church ministries at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at 36138 Shady Lane, Slidell. Dr. Cynthia Plummer of "I Am Covered Ministries" will speak at the event to thank members. For additional information call the church at (985) 641-5527.
FEAST DAY: St. Peter Catholic Church will celebrate the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord (Candlemas Day) with a procession from the sacristy to the nave for the blessing of candles at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at 125 E. 19th St., Covington. All are invited to bring candles to the Mass for use in their homes. For information, call (985) 892-2422.
DATE NIGHT: Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church will host a date night, with dinner and child care provided, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Family Life Building, 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. Vincent and Jan Bologna will be speakers. Tickets are $30, advance purchase only. For information, visit mhtcc.net or call (985) 892-0642.